Rico's Kitchen & Cantina will open Wednesday on McCann Road in Longview with a menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food and signature items.
"Our food is amazing, said Rich Seymour, who owns the new restaurant with Johnny Rodriguez and chef Rene Ramirez. Ramirez previously had 20 years of restaurant experience working at El Sombrero.
The restaurant at 1217 McCann Road is located in the building that was once home to Booshay's Cajun Cafe and for many years the popular restaurant McCann Street Grill. Rico's opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with regular hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Seymour said the restaurant will have a live band Friday night. Some 20 big screen televisions are positioned throughout the restaurant and bar.
The 6,000-square-foot building has been renovated and updated, including adding a 1,200-square-foot outdoor patio, in addition to a smaller patio that already existed. Rico's has a obtained its liquor license and offers full bar service, with cocktails that include margaritas made with Everclear, fishbowl margaritas for four people, a Bloody Maria with jalapeño cilantro infused tequila and a grande mimosa that serves four people.
Appetizers include guacamole made fresh at the table; breaded avocados; and oysters on the half shell. The menu also features soups and salads; Mexican plates such as the Pollo en Molé made with a chicken breast or leg quarter slow cooked in mole sauce; seafood dishes that include a shrimp cocktail, seafood cocktail and seafood tostados; steak; a variety of enchiladas; and a lunch menu.
"We want to offer things no one else offers," Seymour said.
He said that while the restaurant offers a bar, it is "family oriented," and will switch to an environment aimed more toward adults after 10 p.m. each night.
Seymour said they anticipate most people will try the restaurant once.
"We know that. It's getting them to come back," Seymour said, and he expects the restaurant's service and food will make repeat customers.