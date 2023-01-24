Casey Beddingfield saw the pieces of a project that was so unusual that his firm, RLM General Contractors, was the only company to submit a bid for the work.
Concrete. Structural steel. Roofing materials. Electrical components. Elevators. The construction of a new pedestrian bridge across U.S. 259 for Kilgore College incorporates all the things the building contractor works with on a daily basis, he said.
“This particular project is unusual,” because it incorporates architectural elements, with elevators and towers on either end of the bridge, as well as road and bridge work because it includes a pedestrian bridge that will span U.S. 259.
Beddingfield said his firm has a “significant amount of experience doing unique projects.”
“We can do just about anything a design team can provide us with a set of documents,” he said. “The components of this bridge are no different than any other building.”
It’s true, though, that different contractors generally focus on those two separate components: either architectural work or road and bridge work.
“I think that’s probably why there were people reluctant to bid,” Beddingfield said.
A semi-truck hit the original pedestrian bridge Aug. 27, 2019. The truck’s over-sized load caused so much damage the bridge was declared unsafe. The Texas Department of Transportation worked with Kilgore College to install a crosswalk there while the college worked out a solution to replace the bridge.
Michael Jenkins, executive vice president of internal collaboration and strategic initiatives at KC, said the bridge is a “key landmark” for the college and the city.
“It’s also a key safety feature,” he said, and construction of a new bridge will “ensure that additional level of safety” for students walking back and forth across the highway.
Demolition of the remains of the original bridge and construction of the new bridge will cost almost $4.5 million and be completed in about nine months. The project kicked off this month and will raise the height of the bridge’s roadway clearance to meet current standards, from 16 feet to 19 feet, 6 inches.
While the project hadn’t been something the college had been planning to do, the accident gave the college a chance to construct a structure that is fully compliant with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act so any student with a disability will be able to use it. Both sides of the pedestrian bridge will be accessible by an elevator and a staircase. A covered walkway will span the highway.
The college responded to hundreds of requests for bid packets, but RLM was the lone firm to submit a bid.
“It took a special kind of contractor and builder to even be interested in this,” Jenkins said, adding that RLM has previously completed work for the college.
“It’s going to be a really neat landmark for the institution,” Jenkins said.
RLM’s staff has “significant” experience with unique projects, Beddingfield said. Past projects include the FRESH by Brookshire’s store in Tyler, the new Gilmer High School in 2021 and a new Winnsboro High School in 2019. RLM also replaced the steeple at First Baptist Church in Longview, and completed five of the phases at Lear Park for the city of Longview.
“We never build the same building twice,” Beddingfield said, saying he’s heard this line of discussion before — RLM can’t handle a project because it’s never done anything like it before, such as building a parking garage or a stadium.
“We do these one-off projects on a routine basis,” he said.
Beddingfield said building has become more complex, with new technology, and new and more complex electrical and heating, air conditioning and ventilation controls. As a general contractor, RLM manages projects, bringing in subcontractors and all the necessary supplies, but does not actually do the construction work itself.
“But the complexity is changing at a very high rate,” he said, noting new roofing materials and new waterproofing materials.
Construction prices also have increased significantly in the past few years — sometimes as much as 100 percent more than 2019 levels, he said. The issue has mostly been supply shortages that erupted when COVID-19 showed up. Labor shortages have been been a problem as well.
RLM has dealt with that by locking in supply prices contractually and ordering and securing supplies ahead of time and storing them until needed.
“We also do some value engineering with our customers,” Beddingield said.
RLM employs about 30 people, he said, with staffing that has been “very stable.” Multiple employees have more than 25 years of service. The company also expanded by establishing an office in Tyler.
The size of the buildings the company has tackled is growing as well.
Starting in 2008, RLM moved into buildings of more than 100,000 square feet when it was awarded the construction contracts for some of the new campuses built in Longview ISD. RLM is about to start construction on the new Kilgore High School, which will be the largest building RLM has taken on at 250,000 square feet.
Beddingield and his wife, Mandy, have two sons, one who graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler with a construction science degree. The Kilgore High School graduate will be the assistant project superintendent on the high school. Their younger son is in college in Mississippi.
“Things are going to be busy here, and I feel the next 10 years look promising for East Texas,” Beddingfield said.