Another building is falling in Longview to make way for the new.
Workers began demolition Monday of the former Ryan’s restaurant on 301 E. Loop 281 at Airline Road.
The restaurant that once served buffet-style food for breakfast, lunch and dinner closed in February 2016, and the building has since stood vacant.
The city of Longview has approved a site plan for a 2,824-square-foot Murphy USA fueling station valued at $675,000 to be built at the location, according to the city’s Development Services Division.
In March, the Longview City Council granted a variance for the site to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption.
A developer had sought the variance because the building is within 300 feet of Longview High School and Longview Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Section 10-4 of city ordinances prohibits the sale of alcohol beverages within 300 feet of a church or school, so developers needed the variance to get a state permit to sell alcohol, Development Services Director Michael Shirley had said at the time.
Earlier this month, the former Waffle Shoppe restaurant at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 in Longview was demolished while developers plan a new Starbucks coffeehouse.