A new game development lab in Longview is offering courses to help high school- and college-age students start on a career path.
Owned by husband and wife team Diego and Sabrina Baltazar, Sadicon Labs develops games and apps and offers game development schools.
"I wanted to open something that would really impact our community," Diego Baltazar said.
The Baltazars have worked for years in information technology. They moved from Houston to Longview about a year and a half ago to be closer to family. They continue to work in IT, but also opened Sadicon Labs at 3122 Nealy Way, Suite 210, in Work Smart, a shared office space.
"I got into game development 1 1/2 to 2 years ago," Diego said, explaining he's able to mix IT with his passions for gaming, game development and augmented virtual reality.
Sadicon Labs offers two game development courses. One is a a four-week introductory course in 3D game development, he said. The second course is 12 weeks and includes virtual reality, 3D game development, apps and virtual reality games.
Sadicon Labs opted for a classroom setting instead of online courses, with "high-end equipment" used in game development studios, Baltazar said.
A separate part of the business, Sadi Esports, is presenting gaming tournaments.
"We feel like there's a big need for this in East Texas," especially for kindergarten through 12th grade, Baltazar said, adding his business can help organizations build their own esports program. Sadi Esports is certified to provide those services in schools, he said.
Baltazar said has company also is working to develop curriculum for junior high-age students as well, to meet a demand he's already hearing from parents looking for camps for younger children.
For information, visit sadiconlabs.com, sadiesports.com or call (903) 653-0183.