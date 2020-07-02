Former Lone Star Mayor Karl Stoemer headed south Wednesday afternoon toward Longview to shop for the makings of his own pyrotechnics show, and stopped at a Fantastic Fireworks trailer off U.S. 259 and Bar K Ranch Road.
Stoermer peppered site supervisor Jan Lilly with questions about the merchandise, including which ones he could buy and get one or two others for free. He took notes.
He asked Lilly about a 500-gram cake package that comes with 36 shots.
“It’s going to go ‘Boom, boom,’” Lilly said.
Stoermer asked Lilly whether she would give him a discount based on volume and said, “I’m going to spend about $500.”
Stoermer left without buying anything and said afterward that he was doing some pricing and visiting Longview for other business.
He said he lives on Lone Star Lake, where a number of residents put on private shows on the Fourth of July to entertain the public.
Stoermer said he planned to visit other fireworks stands and bring some Lone Star residents with him.
After he left, Lilly said she understood why Stoermer was not ready to buy anything. She handled two other sales shortly afterward.
Lilly said Fantastic Fireworks began sales for the Fourth of July on June 24, and she said sales have been going well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a little bit more busier than we expected,” she said.
Lilly said the fact that some local cities have canceled Independence Day festivities because of the pandemic could be a factor for better-than-expected sales of personal fireworks.
The city of Longview, for instance, had planned to cancel a fireworks display but scheduled a drive-in event on Saturday after receiving a $50,000 donation. Gates will open at 7 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. Traffic may enter from 1123 Jaycee Drive or 100 Grand Blvd.
Popular merchandise for personal fireworks includes 200- and 500-gram cakes, smaller fountains and mortar shells, Lilly said. Many customers spend around $100.
Lilly talked about the 500-gram cake that Stoermer had asked about.
“You can light it, and it goes off,” she said. “It is for show. It is very colorful.”
A 500-gram cake can shoot as high as 200 feet, while a 200-gram cake reaches a maximum of 125 feet, Lilly said.
Lilly said smaller fountains are popular with children, rise as high as 4 feet and make crackling sounds.
She said mortar shells are popular because their canisters are reloadable and can shoot cork-like shells as high as 250 to 275 feet. An 8-inch canister can handle six or more shells, she said.
The Fantastic Fireworks stand is open for business from 9 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. today and until midnight Friday and Saturday, she said.