With a few anomalies, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have hurt sales tax revenues for area cities — and officials expect even worse declines in coming months.
“We were down 9.52% for that period,” Longview spokesman Shawn Hara said, referring to the drop in sales tax proceeds this month ($3 million) compared with May 2019 ($3.31 million). “We are not expecting the reopening (of businesses) to be a light switch immediately for the economy.”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the total of$824.1 million sent to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts this month is 5% lower than a year ago, adding widespread social distancing requirements were not put into place in much of the state until late March.
Tax reimbursements in May are based on sales made in March.
Hegar said he expects June’s allocations, based on April sales, will show steeper declines compared with a year ago.
The city of Kilgore saw its allocations in May fall by 21.66% to $716,084 from $914,140.
“So, at $716,000, that is our lowest May sales tax (proceeds) in several years,” Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck said. He said it is “directly in line” with 2013, 2016 and 2017 levels.
Selleck said the May allocations are as “good as I probably would have asked for in our current (economic situation.”
Kilgore and Longview are adjusting their budgets in response to an expected continued decline in sales tax revenues.
Selleck said Kilgore prepares annual budgets based on core sales tax revenues of $5.1 million for fiscal years starting Oct. 1.
“Our operations are based on that number,” he said. “I know that in good years we have $2 million more in sales taxes coming in. In good years, you will see us do more street maintenance projects (and) facilities maintenance. We maintain a very lean budget to start with.”
Hara concurred, saying Longview city staff has adjusted spending in anticipation of declining sales taxes.
“All the (city) departments have identified areas for savings and delayed projects,” Hara said. “We have also done a hiring freeze for non-public safety jobs.”
Gregg County also will feel the pain of falling sales tax revenues, according to County Judge Bill Stoudt. The county’s allocations for May fell by 10.17% to $1.34 million from $1.49 million a year ago for transactions taking place in unincorporated areas.
“That is big numbers for our sales tax revenues,” Stoudt said. “We do not expect to recover anytime soon. This is going to be a tough year. All these related issues that are out because of the pandemic are clearly going to affect the financial status where we are today.”
Some jurisdictions, however, saw higher sales tax distributions this month. Gilmer’s allocation is $208,572, up 21.37% from $171,836 a year ago.
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson said hoarding might have influenced the numbers during the start of the pandemic, and he cited other factors.
“The fast food restaurants stayed open (during the shutdown) through the drive-thru (service),” Hutson said. “The convenience stores stayed open. The restaurants were hurting a bit.”
Hutson said people who shopped at clothing stores before the shutdown turned to Walmart, which remained opened.
Like other city officials, Hutson said he expects to see declining revenues as the pandemic continues.
“Next month we will have the full picture,” he said. “Right now, I am going to enjoy that 21% increase.”
Other increases were seen in Hallsville, up 15.66% this month ($76,375) compared with May 2019 ($66,032), and in Ore City, which had a 31% jump to $23,176% compared with $17,697 a year ago.