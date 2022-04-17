Longview sales tax revenues have increased significantly this year as the area continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenues sent to local entities from the state represent sales from two months prior. For example, the payment of $2,820,814 sent in April to the city of Longview represents sales from February.
That amount was 26.31% more than was sent in April 2021 to Longview.
Other recent sales tax revenue amounts dispersed to the city, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office, are:
March: $3,109,664, an increase of 23.42% compared with March 2021.
February: $4,498,936, an increase of 14.56% compared with February 2021.
January: $3,511,150, an increase of 34.19% compared with January 2021.
Data from the comptroller's office also shows the amount of sales tax revenue generated by categories of businesses.
For example, of the money sent from the state to the city of Longview in April, $239,698 was from department stores; $168,939 was from full-service restaurants; $133,271 was from home centers; and $128,182 was from limited-service restaurants.
North American Industry Classification System describes department stores as establishments "that have separate departments for general lines of new merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry, home furnishings, and toys, with no one merchandise line predominating."
Longview Mall Manager Kelly Overby said traffic at the mall has picked up since the opening of HomeGoods this year.
"We saw many shoppers in the mall the first quarter of the year, and now they are gearing up for spring," Overby said. "Weekdays are steady, but weekends are extremely busy."
Children's items are especially in demand at mall stores, according to Overby. Ty Beanie Baby products, candy, pop-its and children's clothing have seen an increase in sales, she said.
Shopping trends at the mall show that the focus has moved to children, with shoes and candles also being frequent buys, Overby said.
Rodolfo Stefano, owner of Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen in Longview, said customer spending habits seem to be steady and consistent this year. The restaurant closed dine-in services for five months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that time Stefano, said sales at his restaurant were only from takeout. When Tuscan Pig reopened dine-in service in September 2020, it was only open for three nights a week. It eventually increased its dinner hours to 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Stefano said that change made a difference in its sales. Average sales per guest were higher during dinner service than during lunch, he added.
He said to keep a loyal clientele, it's important to provide excellent food and service.
"You need to be financially prepared, and you need to have your spot in the marketplace as far as quality food and service to be a place that people want to eat," Stefano said.
Lea Ann Theriot, store manager at Hurwitz clothing store in Longview, said it started to see a pickup in sales during the fourth quarter this past year.
"It's been pretty good ... pretty steady," Theriot said of customer traffic.
She said many people are shopping for dresses and related items now that "people are getting out and going to events again."
Formal clothing items also are being purchased in abundance, which Theriot attributed to attendance of weddings, events and parties.