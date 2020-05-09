Christina Beechum drove to Longview from Carthage on Friday to take her two sons to get haircuts, marking the first day barbershops and salons reopened in Texas amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beechum took Jason, 6, and King, 1, to get haircuts from her second cousin, Lace Beechum, a barber at CJ’s Barber Shop & Beauty Salon on McCann Road.
Lace Beechum sanitized her chair before King sat in his mother’s lap. It was his second haircut, and he sat silently as Lace Beechum buzzed his head with an electric razor, then brushed it.
“I’m not going to hurt you,” Beechum told King. His brother, who already had a haircut, approached the chair.
Beechum, who wore a face mask, said as of 2:20 p.m. that King was her 11th haircut for the day. During a typical day before the pandemic that led to a six-week shutdown of barbershops and salons, she said she would have cut hair for six clients as of that time.
Beechum said she was excited to return to work as Gov. Greg Abbott continued loosening restrictions on the state economy. He initially imposed restrictions beginning midnight March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Abbott on Tuesday announced the lifting of the shutdown orders for barbershops, salons and swimming pools effective Friday, a week after he allowed restaurants, retailers, malls and movie theaters to reopen with a maximum capacity of 25%.
Abbott has allowed the grooming businesses and pools to reopen subject to certain restrictions, such as the capacity limits. Area salon and barbershop owners said they have implemented more intensive sanitizing measures along with actions intended to maintain social distancing.
For instance, CJ’s owner C.J. Johnson restricted the number of barbers on duty Friday to four. He said he allows a maximum of 10 people combined to sit on the three couches while waiting for haircuts.
“We’re just glad to be back in business,” said Johnson, who has owned the shop for four years.
Over at Vargas Salon & Spa on Magnolia Lane, owner Peter Vargas said the 3,000-square-foot building is large enough to have 13 stylists working at one time.
Even so, Vargas said he asks customers to make appointments two weeks later if they answer yes when he asks whether they have been out of town, sick or both. He supplies masks to clients at no charge.
A client who arrives early is asked to wait in the car before his or her time is ready, Vargas said. Walk-in clients are advised to send text messages first.
Vargas said he does only one highlight at a time, instead of the three he used to do before the pandemic.
Like Vargas, stylist Morgan Johnson at Salon Pink in downtown Longview said she previously saw as many as three clients at a time — when she had an assistant performing duties such as blow drying hair. Now, she sees one at a time.
The assistant quit a week ago, Johnson said.
“She needed to find a job and make money,” Johnson said. “Now, I am left with a mess by myself.”
Johnson, who has been at the salon for nine years, said with a laugh that she was ready to return to work.
“I do what I have to do,” she said. “The phones have been ringing off the hook.”
Customers seemed pleased after weeks of waiting.
“I was definitely ready to come back,” said McKenzie Ingram, a graduating senior at Beckville High School who sat in Johnson’s chair for a haircut.
Longview resident Melia Valentine patronized Salon Pink stylist Talon Chambers to have her hair colored and get extensions.
“It feels good to get out of the house,” Valentine said. “And he does a great job.”