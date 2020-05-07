The three phone lines lit up Tuesday afternoon at Fountain of Youth Salon & Spa in Longview minutes after Gov. Greg Abbott authorized salons, barbershops and pools to reopen Friday, owner Lori Wilcox said.
“We had our phones going for all three hours,” Wilcox said. “Everybody in here tried to answer the phone calls.”
Wilcox said the response showed the pent-up demand from clients wanting to get their hair done since Abbott issued the initial executive order that went into effect after midnight March 20 shutting down many businesses and schools to combat the spread of COVID-19.
In the past two weeks, Abbott has taken measures to reopen the Texas economy, including allowing stores to provide curbside services beginning April 24 and allowing restaurants, malls, retailers and cinemas to open to a maximum of 25% capacity this past Friday. His new order requires the businesses to adhere to certain rules, such as limiting hairstylists to work with only one customer at a time.
Fountain of Youth and Sola Salon Studios Longview — which houses 29 studios — and other salons also will reopen by appointment only.
Wilcox said she did not sense any hesitancy on the part of the public to patronize her Judson Road business while the numbers of people stricken by COVID-19 continue to grow.
“No, none at all,” Wilcox said. “It is going to be like Christmas in May.”
If they were hesitant, they would not have called Fountain of Youth, Wilcox said.
Cile Stokes, co-owner of Sola on Triple Creek Drive, said she sensed some hesitancy.
“I think there are some clients who will choose to wait and put off (getting) services,” Stokes said. “From what I am hearing, there are quite a few willing to come back once we know we have a safe environment.”
Stokes, Wilcox, other salon owners and barbers said they have taken steps to give their locations vigorous cleanings and will take measures once their salons and barbershops reopen to protect the clients and the independent contractors providing the services.
Stokes said Sola Salons underwent a “deep cleaning” Wednesday from a janitorial service that used COVID-19 cleaning supplies recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency. Salon owners who plan to reopen Friday will clean their studios today.
“We have installed touchless fixtures in our restrooms and our break rooms,” Stokes said. “We have hand sanitizer stations in the facility installed.”
While not all the studios will reopen Friday, Stokes said she will work with the professionals “to make sure our clients are comfortable with our scheduling process and providing (personal protective equipment).”
Wilcox said she spent the past six weeks sewing masks.
“I made over 1,000 (masks),” she said. “We had four sewing machines going. As soon as we were making them, we sold them. We could not fill the demand sooner.”
Wilcox said she also emailed clients advising them to bring masks, which also will be available for sale at the front desk. She said she purchased gallons of hospital-grade cleaning materials for every stylist and ordered 1,000 disposable gloves.
The email stated all clients will be screened for temperatures with a touchless thermometer before they enter a salon and advised them to wash their hair at least two hours before an appointment if possible and to come by themselves.
Wilcox said she has 30 stylists and expects about half of them to return to work Friday.
Chris Jones, a barber at New Friendly Barber Shop on Eastman Road, said he plans to get back to work Friday and will try to see customers by appointment only.
With four barbers, Jones said, “We can only have so many people in the shop at one time.”
He said he has always worn gloves but expects to start donning face masks.
Jones said sanitizing has “always been part of the barber and beautician business.”
Rachelle Hicks, owner of B Hive Salon on Jefferson Street, said she will not be prepared to reopen Friday.
“We are trying to get everything in order before we do reopen,” she said. “We are hoping within the next week.”
TanTime on Main Street in downtown Kilgore reopened this past Friday, owner Coren Chanler said. She said she was allowed to reopen the business because clients use the tanning beds in separate rooms and do not have body contact with staff, unlike barbers and hair stylists.
Chanler said TanTime underwent deep cleaning during the shutdown. And while appointments are not necessary, she said she requires customers who seek to use a specific room to wait in their cars if the room is being occupied.
TanTime contacted City Hall shortly after Abbott announced on April 27 that he would allow restaurants and other businesses to reopen effective this past Friday, City Manager Josh Selleck said. He said Chanler sought clarification because Abbott’s initial order did not mention tanning salons.