Schlotzsky's began serving customers again in Longview this week.
The restaurant at 1429 W. Loop 281 had been closed since it was damaged by a fire in December.
"We did a silent opening (Wednesday), and it went very well," said Tom Moore, whose family owns the Longview and Tyler Schlotzsky's restaurants. The restaurant invited some contractors to come in, and other diners stopped in as well when they saw it was open.
"I think the community's glad we're back open again," Moore said.
The reopening was helped by the fact that about 10 former employees returned, including a Schlotzsky's key — the bakers — and the restaurant is fully staffed.
The building started off as a Whataburger decades ago. Moore said the business took the opportunity during reconstruction to reconfigure the restaurant's kitchen to make it larger so it can accommodate a faster drive-thru.
The restaurant's dining room is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week, and the drive-thru is open until 10 p.m.