Longview-area banks are seeing fewer applications for federal small business loans in the second round of a federal program that aims to keep workers on the job.
There’s plenty of activity, but it’s not at the harried level seen in the first round, when some bankers were working nights and weekends to help their customers get needed infusions of cash from the Paycheck Protection Plan.
“In the second round we have seen about half the number of requests that we did in the first round,” said Brad Tidwell, president and CEO of Henderson-based VeraBank. The bank processed 961 applications for the loans during the first round of the stimulus meant to help small businesses hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government Monday relaunched the loan program with $310 billion in fresh funding. Early last week, it faced complaints from bankers and business owners over faltering computer systems and delays, The Washington Post reported. Recipients of the loans, being made at 1% over a two-year period, must dedicate 75% of the amount for payroll costs over an eight-week period.
VeraBank saw its average approved loan amount drop from $126,000 during the first round to $50,000 in the second round, Tidwell said in a midweek interview. He said applicants were notified “pretty much immediately” if they qualified, and “99-plus percent” were approved.
VeraBank operates 36 branches in East and parts of Central Texas.
Jacksonville-based Austin Bank reported similar results.
During the first round, Austin Bank processed 1,061 applications for a total of $120.7 million, said Natalie Lynch, executive vice president and regional president based at the Longview Oak Forest branch.
The average loan size was $113,782.
By Wednesday, Austin Bank processed 534 second-round loans that exceeded $19.3 million, Lynch said.
The average loan amount was $36,264.
Lynch said a majority of the loan applications for the second round came from sole proprietors.
“Our bankers are working around the clock to make sure these funds are in the hands of our small-business customers as quickly as possible,” she said.
Austin Bank operates 33 locations throughout East Texas.
Tyler-based Southside Bank has “received an extremely large number of loan requests” since the program started, Lee Gibson, chairman and CEO, said in a written statement.
Gibson said Southside’s team has worked diligently to process approximately $300 million in loans to small businesses.
“The recent increase in program funding is allowing us to assist even more small businesses,” Gibson said.
Southside operates 60 branches in East, North, Central and Southeast Texas.
Longview-based Texas Bank and Trust said in a statement it has helped hundreds of small businesses apply for PPP loans in both the first and second rounds.
“We continue to assist our customers with these loans and have been able to complete and approve all applications received, thus far,” the bank said, without disclosing numbers. “We will continue to work with customers as long as funds are available.”
Texas Bank and Trust operates 20 locations.