A climate-controlled storage facility is planned for the site of a once infamous hotel in Longview.
Platinum Self Storage will be built just east of the Eastman Road/Marshall Avenue intersection, and on the north side of Marshall Avenue, at 2015 E. Marshall Ave., where the American Dream Inn was once located. The hotel opened in 1947 as the Dun-Roamin’ Ranch Motel. It deteriorated over the years and became a place associated with drugs and crime. It was demolished in 2019.
The Kilgore-based Roberts and Hatchett Partnership later purchased the property. The firm also operates Zippy J's and other gas stations/convenience stores in the area, including the one at that intersection. Also, its first Platinum Self Storage is located at 4851 Estes Parkway.
Brian Hatchett said this week the storage facility would be built in two phases, 46,000 square feet in the first phase and 23,000 square feet in the second phase. It will be one story and all units will be climate-controlled, he said.
He said the facility will be similar to the one on Estes Parkway, but "a little nicer." Initial plans filed with the city of Longview show landscaping around the proposed building, which would be built on a little more than 3 acres.
"That corner is pretty important to us," Hatchett said. "We want to do something very nice there."
He said demand for self-storage units is high right now. The Estes Parkway self-storage facility started with 346 units. When it was full, the firm added another 55, which also have filled up, he said.
"I think more people are coming to Longview," Hatchett said adding that there are more people, more apartments and more housing being built.
He said his company anticipates beginning construction in the next 60 days.