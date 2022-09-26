The owners of Topp Office Supply in Longview say they have no problem describing themselves as simple people.
They're friends with their customers and go as far as making home deliveries for online orders.
The store originally opened in 1936 by Steve Topp in downtown Longview. In 1992, John Durst purchased the business with his his father and brother-in-law.
The Durst family, including John's son, Trent, are the third owners.
The business always has been family-owned, said Trent's wife, Leah Durst. The store has been at 1014 McCann Road for four years. Before that, it was on Judson Road.
According to Trent Durst, the business used to sell and repair typewriters. As typewriters went out of fashion, the store phased them out and got into office supplies, furniture and other items.
Since then, the business has continued to grow and adapt as times have changed.
"We used to have walk-in customers," Trent Durst said. "Everybody would come in and shop for their supplies, but then the internet came up in the 90s, and then online ordering kind of kicked off, so now a lot of our customers are just online orders — nobody really comes to shop anymore."
While the shift from in-store to online business may have seemed a daunting transition, the Dursts took the change in stride and continued to adapt.
"Times have changed, so we just kind of adapt and just keep going," Trent Durst said. "We started online sales, and we have our website where people can order just like they do anywhere else, so it’s just kind of perpetually changing with the way that everybody does business."
With the advent of online ordering and products being able to come in the next day, the store decided to downsize its showroom.
"We do stock some things ... things that a lot of people use," Leah Durst said. "I'd say 99% of the things that our customers buy come in one day or two, so it doesn't make sense for us to have a huge warehouse just to have stuff."
No matter how a customer likes to shop, Topp aims to accommodate. In Trent Durst's words, "We do business however anybody wants to do it."
One service Topp offers is stocking business' supply rooms.
Leah Durst said Topp staff members will visit some clients' stores weekly to see what types of supplies they are short on in their supply rooms. They'll then order those items and return to the clients to stock them.
Like many small businesses, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, things were tough. Much of the Dursts' time was spent looking for products that were in stock with their wholesaler to sell.
In-demand items such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant spray and masks were constantly being snatched up by other dealers, Trent Durst said.
"It was kind of a competition to get the product for our customer," he said. "Basically, you're doing a lot of work just to make the sale."
He joked that the store sold more toilet paper in a month than it had since it opened in 1936.
Leah Durst said having the ability to pull from multiple vendors for the essential items helped the store.
Trent Durst, who described himself as "hard-headed," said he wanted to see the 86-year-old store make it to 100 years. He added that it helps when people support local "mom and pop" businesses.
"When we all spend money locally, we feed each other. Essentially, that money stays in this local economy," Trent Durst said.
When asked what he believed the store offers the Longview community, John Durst said quality service always has been at the forefront.
"It's always been based on service," he said. "we haven't ever gotten away from it."