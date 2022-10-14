Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area.
"We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Johnson's Furniture will open Nov. 1 at 1215 NW Loop 281, next door to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.
"We like East Texas," Johnson said, adding it's the first time the furniture store has expanded from the Shreveport-Bossier City area, where it has several stores
He credited the store's social media presence, with Facebook promotions and advertisements, for helping to build an audience of some 200,000 followers since its page was established in 2009. People from the Longview area will hop in their trucks, he said, and head to Shreveport to buy furniture. Johnson Furniture also has delivery trucks here three days a week.
"Our main line is Vintage Furniture," Johnson said, describing it as having a "rustic feel," with a distressed look. Stores carry a full line of furniture, including mattresses, sofas sectionals, recliners and beds.
Johnson Furniture already has been working on preparing the store, and the Longview showroom is 85% full, Johnson said. The Longview store will employ 12-15 people.
"We're really price oriented," Johnson said, and the company's slogan is "We won't mark it up, to mark it down and call it a sale."
Store hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
"We're really excited to be a part of the community," Johnson said.