Kimberly Boyles, owner with husband, Jason, of Once Upon A Child resale children’s clothing franchise on Loop 281 in Longview, said she has maintained a brisk business over the past two weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m in the store taking online orders,” Boyles said Wednesday. “We have had hundreds (of orders) that we have delivered over the past two weeks,” as far away as Marshall.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Boyles said she arranged for 30 pickups outside the store on Friday, thanks to a decision Gov. Greg Abbott announced a week ago to allow various retailers to provide curbside service.
Abbott and city and Gregg County officials a month ago imposed stay-at-home measures that closed shops, in-dining at restaurants, bars, gyms and schools to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Boyles said merchandise — bundles of children’s clothing — will be be available beginning Friday outside on a table for customers whose orders are ready.
And beginning a week from Friday, Once Upon A Child will accept buybacks from customers who part ways from clothes that their children outgrew.
Once Upon A Child will observe social distancing, with only three of the couple’s 17 employees working at a time inside the store until the COVID-19 mandate is lifted, Boyles said. Employees will wear face masks and gloves.
The Boyleses will be in the store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For information, go to the store’s Facebook page.
Once Upon A Child, which opened this past June, is among several retailers in the Longview area that will begin providing curbside service Friday.
While Three Suns Unlimited on Gilmer Road doesn’t offer an online store for customers to order board games and other merchandise, Christine Mick said she began promoting curbside service by posting photos Wednesday on the Facebook page for the store she’s co-owned with her husband, Randall for 6 1/2 years.
She said she began taking photos a week ago.
“We’ve got a lot of customers messaging us, commenting on some of our posts,” Mick said.
“We won’t have anything sitting outside,” Mick said. “We have pretty much pictures of everything that we have on our Facebook page.”
Mick said she will wear face masks if she can find any and hopes to draw a number of customers during store hours from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. She said she prefers customers call in advance.
How busy the store will get remains to be seen.
“Sometimes it is difficult (to know), because you are not going to be able to come in and browse around the store,” Mick said. For information, go to facebook.com/threesunsunlimited .
Lollar’s Jewelry, a store on Judson Road that has been open since 1977, plans to begin curbside service Monday, said Jamie Lane, who shares ownership with her mother, Pam Lollar. While the shop has been closed, it has provided service by appointment, arranging to meet customers outside.
“I have school-aged boys, and I have been home with them,” Lane said. “My mom has been taking care of the store.”
Lane said she is not sure how curbside service will work.
“We are trying to come up with a plan,” she said. She said she and her mother have to be vigilant because of the value of jewelry.
“We are definitely not going to have our jewelry outside,” she said. For information, go to lollarsjewelry.com .
Curbside service presents logistical problems for clothing stores because they do not have portable dressing rooms.
That explains why Emily Gorman and her mother, Holli Gold, do not plan to reopen Emily Rae’s Bridal, Prom & Tux on Loop 281 until May 1.
“It’s just too difficult for us,” Gorman said. “Especially for women — we like to try things on.”
For information, go to emilyraesboutique.com .
Other area businesses got a jump start by opening for curbside pickup weeks ago, including Barron’s & Cafe Barron’s on Loop 281 and Hardin Ace Hardware on Delwood Drive.
Barron’s, in business for more than 50 years, also launched a new website, shopbarrons.com , and posts videos twice a week on the website and Barron’s Facebook page. Curbside service began a month ago, part-owner Lacy Barron said.
Barron said she uses one video to promote merchandise and described it as being Longview’s version of the Home Shopping Network. She said the second video is like a fashion show.
“It has been our primary source of communicating with our customers through social media,” she said. She said curbside service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays for the shop and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. the same days for the cafe.