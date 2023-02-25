Martin Lake power plant owner Vistra Energy disputes claims made by a nonprofit environmental organization that is suing the Environmental Protection Agency over its air quality concerns at the Longview-area plant and some other Texas plants.
At issue is sulfur dioxide emissions from the plant near Tatum in Rusk County.
In announcing the lawsuit, Sierra Club said the EPA had failed "to implement a federal plan to eliminate harmful levels of sulfur dioxide pollution from Luminant’s Martin Lake coal plant, as required by the Clean Air Act. EPA has dodged obligations to bring Martin Lake and other Texas power plants into compliance with the Clean Air Act’s sulfur dioxide safeguards for more than a decade."
A statement from Vistra Energy, Luminant's parent company, however, says there is a plan in place that has resulted in lower sulfur dioxide measurements.
"Despite Sierra Club’s assertions, the state of Texas developed a state plan that requires Martin Lake to operate at a reduced emission rate to ensure compliance with the standard. This plan went into effect in February 2022 with additional restrictions effective in July. Since July, the ambient monitor has measured sulfur dioxide below the standard." Vistra spokeswoman Jenny Lyon said.
"That plan has been at EPA for its review and approval since last year. Additionally, Sierra Club’s case is premature. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is presently considering whether EPA lawfully issued the original nonattainment designation for the county where Martin Lake is located. If the designation is not lawful, there is no basis for a federal plan in the first place. Luminant is committed to providing reliable, safe, and affordable electricity. As one of the largest power generation facilities in the state, our Martin Lake power plant plays an important role in grid reliability for Texas.
The EPA says sulfur dioxide emissions cause health problems in humans.