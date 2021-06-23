The Sixth Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q quickly fell into a rhythm Wednesday when it reopened its doors about nine months after a fire damaged the building.
As customers started to show up, Tiffany Bennett disappeared into the restaurant's pit room and returned with ribs and brisket. She placed them on her station at the cutting board and then expertly wielded a butcher knife, quickly chopping up the beef for the sandwiches that were already in demand as soon as the restaurant opened its doors.
Shannon Fell, the restaurant's owner, took orders, welcomed longtime customers back into the restaurant and dealt with the glitch that a non-working credit card machine threw the restaurant on its first day to be back in operation.
"New does not really mean better," she told customer Shelly Butler.
"It's just first day bugs," Butler said as Fell handed her her order.
Fell started working at the restaurant in 1984 and became the owner in 1993.
One of the first people to walk inside the newly renovated restaurant on Wednesday — Robin Lindsey Hightower, daughter of the man who started the Bodacious chain, Roland Lindsey, now deceased — gave it great reviews. The Sixth Street location originally was built for another restaurant, Adam's Rib. It later became the second Bodacious location.
"Oh it looks amazing," Hightower said. "They have done such a great job."
She spent a lot of time at the restaurant as a child, before her family began operating the Mobberly Avenue Bodacious. It also has been temporarily closed but is expected to reopen soon.
On Wednesday, Hightower marveled at the improvements made to the building, but also rejoiced at the things that had been saved. The bathroom area was enlarged to make it handicapped accessible, and the stained glass on the doors there had been preserved. A wooden sign with "Bodacious" written in metal also still hung on a wall at the entrance.
"I remember my dad had that made," Hightower said. She stayed and ate at the restaurant with her daughter and Fell's daughter.
"I did not eat dinner or breakfast," Hightower told Fell as she placed her order.
David Dodgen and Troy Bayne arrived with other men from their church to revive what had been their weekly tradition of eating at the restaurant before the fire.
"It's good to see y'all," Fell said
"Y'all been doing all right?" Bennett asked the men.
The men said they like to have fun and joke with the staff while they're there, and the staff members harass them right back.
"It's a fun place, and the food is great," Dodgen said.
Bodacious is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.