From Staff Reports
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to area residents affected by the May 8 storm and will have agents in Longview to help with applications for the next several days.
Loans are available to homeowners, renters, nonfarm businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations.
Available funds vary, depending on whether the applicant is a homeowner or renter and the business loss incurred from hurricane-force, straight-line winds that damaged more than 300 homes, businesses and other structures, mostly in the central portions of Longview.
Agents will be at the Longview Fire Department Training Center at 411 American Legion Blvd., Longview, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays beginning today through July 25.
To apply for assistance online, receive information and download applications, go to disasterloan.sba.gov/ela , or call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.
Applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 9.
The deadline for businesses to apply for economic injury is April 10.