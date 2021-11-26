Small Business Saturday is bigger than it sounds.
The national recognition of the importance of small businesses falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with a focus on supporting one of the largest drivers of the United States economy.
"It's interesting. If you think about downtown Longview lately or anywhere within Longview, you think about the difficulties of the pandemic and the last year and half," said Shawn Hara, media and tourism manager for the city of Longview. In spite of that, several entrepreneurs and small businesses decided to go ahead and open, in downtown Longview and elsewhere.
It's been good for downtown business and the local community, he said.
The U.S. Small Business Administration, in a 2018 study, reported small businesses "are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy." At that time, they accounted for 44 percent of the country's economic activity, a number that had started to decline.
Longview will mark Small Business Saturday with a special event highlighting downtown businesses. People who shop Saturday at one of the following downtown businesses and tag @VisitLongviewTX in a photo as they shop will have a chance to win $200: Copper Tree Resort, CoCo & Meg, Ollie's Skate Shop, 804 Boutique, Silver Grizzly Espresso, Coffee & T's, Longview World of Wonders, Wild Honey Creamery and The Lab on Center.
Small businesses give a community its character, Hara said.
"These are the things that are unique to us," he said.
That's a philosophy Bridget Stiles buys into at The Lab on Center. She opened the business to provide space for small businesses just as the pandemic was beginning in April 2020. She had once owned a small business, Allie Laine Flowers, and later she had operated a business in the former Weaver Building in downtown Longview that provided office space for other small businesses.
"The reason why we opened (The Lab on Center), is so many people got shut down in their business," and were later sometimes being charged more for rent after COVID-19 hit, she said. She and her husband remodeled the building at 426 N. Center after she was approached by several small business owners seeking a place in which to operate.
The Lab isn't a business incubator, Stiles said, but a place that tries to provide an affordable space for small businesses to be successful. Today, The Lab provides a home for more than 20 businesses, including an art gallery, a business that sells cakes and cookies, several kinds of boutiques, a pianist and others. The building is divided into quadrants with different themes and some shared spaces. It's become a family, Stiles said, with the businesses helping market and supports each other.
The Lab also hosts pop-up shops on some Saturdays welcoming other vendors into the space as well. The next one will be in December, Stiles said, adding it provides a way for small business owners to sell their products without paying a lot of overhead.
Without these kinds of efforts, "we're not going to be shopping local anymore," Stiles said. Everything will go online, she cautioned.
"I always support small business," she said. "It's definitely a need. We don't want it to go away. It helps everybody. It helps the economy."