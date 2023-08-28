Josh Smallwood and his company, Smallwoods, are building on a vision in the Pineywoods of East Texas.
Tucked away off of U.S. 259 a few miles north of Longview, the company is close to completing a new home for its manufacturing and assembly facility.
While final pieces of the 300,000-square-foot building are completed, the company has already shifted most of its operations there. And Smallwood, who owns the company with his wife, Holly, has plans for the business’ future, plans for expansion and plans for using what is a total 240 acres of land that straddles Gregg and Upshur counties.
“We’re still moving in,” he said. “It’s very nice considering where we came from.”
The business' operations have been scattered around eight facilities in Longview. The new approximately $25 million facility is air conditioned.
“When we’re working in these warehouses, 90% of the warehouses in Longview don’t have (air conditioning). It’s just unbearable,” he said.
The company also was intentional about building the new facility with windows so that light comes in. It includes a large breakroom for employees with food and drinks available, including Smallwoods' own food trucks, since the facility isn’t close to food options that employees could visit.
The two-story building is nestled in the middle of East Texas' beauty, with trees that shield the building from the noise of U.S. 259.
"Everything is handcrafted here," said Ashley Nichols, the chief of staff at Smallwoods. "We're really proud of it."
Smallwoods started 11 years ago in a 240-square-foot garage stall where a small group of employees used old barn wood to make frames. It has since grown to a business with about $100 million in sales annually and some 400 employees, about 300 of whom will work at the new facility.
Today, the company is known for making and framing custom and standard pictures and art, sign boards and home decor. The addition of the 80-Acre Market a couple of years ago has expanded its reach, with the mansion the Smallwoods once lived in now serving as the center of a retail and entertainment venue that opens to the public every other weekend. (The next Market weekend is Sept. 8-10).
The home originally was situated on 80 acres, but the company purchased additional land. Today, "The Pines," as the whole property is called, is 240 acres.
Construction on the new facility started in the middle of COVID-19's arrival, so the project went slower than planned.
"It took us a minute," Nichols said. "When we finally started moving in in May, we'd already run out of space."
Some of the specific details are still being determined, but additional buildings are planned at The Pines.
"We still have so many facilities in Longview, and the aim is to try to get everyone on this property," Smallwood said.
The first floor is mostly consumed by a conveyor belt and rack systems where custom photos are printed, placed in frames and boxed up for delivery.
A large, open space on the building's second floor is where the business' teams of "technical, creative people" and designers work and explore new ideas.
"Whenever we have a new project or start an idea, we have a team of designers and other people who both generate ideas and design new products," Smallwood said.
Team members "curate" and find products to sell at 80 Acre Market in the house that serves as a retail staging area and to sell in structures that are being completed at The Pines and that will feature five brands of products.
"We started the 80 Acre Market to be able to host events to start filling the holes of things we didn't think were available in the community," Smallwood said. "Most of what monetized that event is the selling of those goods."
The key, he said, is customizing products the business sells, including those that Smallwoods sources from elsewhere.
"No only can you try to give them something they can't just get anywhere," Smallwood said, "if you can make it their own it just adds this extra little thing to it. That's what really the production is aimed at, what the design is aimed at, is doing that for the goods sold (online and at 80 Acre Market)."
A map on display in the design studio outlines a rough plan for the future of The Pines, with additional structures and spaces on site that will feature merchandise in five brands: The Bath House, The Print Shop, the General Store, the Back Lawn and The Kitchen Table.
"The property is extremely interesting in that it has a lot of different dynamic shapes," Smallwood said. "It's really pretty."
Smallwoods also is working with KSA Engineers in Longview to design a sports complex and trail system for the property, similar to what's found at Lear Park in Longview.
The Pines also now includes a garden — look for pumpkins in the fall — and orchards.
The company, Smallwood said, isn't his creation. Instead, he said, it's the product of a large network of people, people he values.
"We're not in a super expensive area to live," he said, and the company prefers the rural area in which it operates. "We can pay our employees above average and we can have above average facilities. "
This holiday season will be the company's first in the new facility.
"To hear the magnitude of orders and the conveyor belt running, I'm excited," Nichols said.
Smallwood said he doesn't have to figure out the company's end goal.
"I think everybody who works here seems interested. They are motivated so long as they are intimately involved in understanding that, in deciding the course of it all," Smallwood said. "This collective group is significantly better than one person can answer."