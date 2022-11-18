Smoothie King could open a West Longview location, depending on approval of a request for a drive-thru at an existing building on Toler Road just east of Gilmer Road.
On Tuesday, the city’s planning and zoning commission gave its approval for Smoothie King franchisee Matt McKinney to add a drive-thru window to a building that previously was an Alpine Laundry location and at another time a salon. The request must now be considered by the Longview City Council.
McKinney, of Tyler, also operates the existing Smoothie King in Longview, on Loop 281 near Fourth Street, and several other locations around East Texas.
McKinney’s request to the city of Longview indicates the Toler Road location would be a drive-thru only.
The building is in an area that has seen growth in the past year and would be next door to HTeaO, and almost across the street from a new Starbucks.