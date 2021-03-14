LMCurbs has expanded a portion of its business into a newly built 9,500-square-foot building at the business’ Fisher Road home.
The new facility houses products that LMCurbs Solar distributes from the Colorado-based company S-5! — snow retention systems and solar attachments — and LMCurbs’ own roof walkways.
“We’re seeing a lot of growth in the solar market,” said Clint Funderburk, grandson of Sam Funderburk, who founded Longview Mechanical Contractors in 1966. Longview Mechanical Contractors is the umbrella company for LMCurbs, LMCurbs Solar and LMC Fabrication Services. Clint Funderburk handles the company’s marketing.
“In the solar market, where we focus, our niche, is the attachment method, the attachment point for securing solar panels down to roofs,” Funderburk said, explaining that the company doesn’t supply solar panels or related technology.
LMCurbs makes products for the metal building industry, so it provides the expertise to the solar industry for attaching solar systems to metal roofs. LMCurbs has distributed S-5! products since 1993.
Little of LMCurb Solar’s business is in Texas. Most of the distribution takes places in states such as California, New York and New Jersey, which have good tax incentives for solar power and electricity is expensive, Funderburk said, with some “hotbeds” in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas.
“Those areas have some kind of local incentives that really encourage businesses and residences to put in that investment for solar,” he said. He also said sales in the LMCurbs Solar have been up throughout the pandemic, he said.
LMCurbs and LMC Fabrication combined employ about 30 people, a handful of whom work in the distribution facility. Funderburk expects that as the economy picks up, the business will expand employment.
The company’s entire footprint on Fisher Road is 80,000 square feet. Moving distribution for the solar business to the new building freed up space on the fabrication side, LMC Fabrication Services.
“It was a multi-faceted expansion,” Funderburk said.