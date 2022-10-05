Some Longview CEFCO convenience stores were sold and rebranded, following the completion of a couple of new, local CEFCO stores.
The company recently has focused on building new stores and remodeling existing locations.
Temple-based Fikes Wholesale operates CEFCO stores. In June, the company sold 50 of those gas stations to two other companies. Missouri-based BreakTime Corner Market acquired 48 — signage at stores sold in Longview call them Brake Time — while Refuel Operating, which is headquartered in South Carolina, acquired two stores in Mississippi, according to information provided by Matrix Capital Markets Group. The investment bank advised Fikes on the sale.
CEFCO opened its first store in 1979 and now operates more than 200 combined gas stations and convenience stores, as well as a wholesale fuel business, and an ATM solutions provider and processor.
In a prepared statement, Raymond Smith, president of Fikes Wholesale, said, “We appreciate Matrix’s thorough and professional representation throughout this transaction. With plans to open 20 new stores this year, CEFCO will continue to build, open and operate stores that fit its vision of being a first-tier convenience-driven retailer with engaged employees who sell great food and provide great service in an exceptionally clean environment.”
CEFCO opened stores in Longview this year at the southeast corner of H.G. Mosley and Bill Owens parkways and at the northeast corner of Eastman Road and Cotton Street, where a larger store with more fueling stations is located.
"We are excited to continue our growth in the Longview area so that we can continue to serve the local community and surrounding areas," said Reagan Francis, brand manager for CEFCO Convenience Stores, earlier this year. The stores include the company's new CEFCP Kitchen that "serve a wide variety of food made fresh on-site, including our signature hand-breaded chicken tenders, as well as made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos ..."