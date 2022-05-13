A piece of Longview’s industrial history would disappear in plans presented to the city of Longview.
An application submitted to the city’s development services office detailed the planned demolition of buildings that at one time housed the actual brewing apparatus for the former Stroh Brewery, specifically for “Demolition and removal of two back sections of plant, removal of all debris down to ground level.” Plans show it’s about 100,000 square feet of buildings that are part of a much larger facility that is still in use. Photos attached as part of the application and plans for asbestos remediation during demolition show the decaying interior of the former brewery.
Stroh Brewery opened as a Schlitz brewery in 1966 at 1400 W. Cotton St. in Longview. Stroh purchased the plant in Longview along with the rest of the Schlitz brand in 1982, and the plant closed in 1999 after Stroh sold its brands and assets to Miller and Pabst brewing companies. It employed more than 355 people at the time, with the facility occupying land between Cotton Street, Loop 281 and H.G. Mosley Parkway.
The facility sat empty for about a year, with all sorts of discussions about ways it could be used, until it was purchased in 2000 by Sam Dunn Enterprises. The brewery is located next to a railroad spur, and Sam Dunn Enterprises operated a logistical and warehousing business there.
05/08/98--Don Mitchell, right, and Weldon Haywood play dominoes after sampling the Stroh's Brewery appreciation barbecue in the break room Friday. The employees were treated to the feast in gratitude for more than 100 days without a lost-time injury. (News-Journal file photo)
Casey Langbreoek, left, and Harry Mertin, center, of the District of Chilliwack, listen to Wayne Crawford an assistant master brewer, as they look into a kettle, during a tour at Stroh Brewery in Longview in 1997. (Kevin Green/News-Journal file photo)
Chad Thompson with the City of Longview Water Dept. checks the wiring in a new underground industrial water meter vault Thursday at Stroh's Brewery. The vault is covered by concrete slabs and the meter reader can check usage by touching a wand to a sensor pad built into the cover. Chris Matula photo.
Special operations firefighter Tommy Daniel uses a jackhammer to drill a hole in the floor through which the firefighters can descend to rescue a trapped victim, during a drill the Longview Fire Department was conducting at the Old Strohs Brewery, Thursday, November 30, 2006. Approximately 30 firefighters participated in the annual drill that lasts for several days and presents firefighters with multiple victim entrapment scenarios. (Luisa Morenilla/Longview News-Journal)
8/29/98---Two men survey the damage to the back side of the cold storage unit at the Stroh Brewery after it was heavily damaged in an explosion Saturday morning. (Bahram Mark Sobhani/News-Journal file photo)
8/29/98---Longview firefighters prepare to enter the Stroh Brewery after an early morning explosion. Firefighters were trying to determine the cause of the blast and the extent of the damage. (Bahram Mark Sobhani/News-Journal file photo)
Date: 8/29/98---DPS Troopers Clif Floyd, left, Bob Lindley, center and Sgt. Larry Bolton take a break after responding to the scene of an explosion at Stroh Brewery in Longview, to help evacuate people from their homes Saturday morning. (Kevin Green/News-Journal file photo)
Date: 7/18/97---Kim Moxley, right, technician, and fellow co workers join in on the celebration catered lunch. Stroh Brewry honors its employees for their 200 days of non-injury work Friday afternoon in Longview. (Jessica Williamson/News-Journal file photo)
6/10/99-(left to right) Terri Seiber stands with her husband, Bobby, their daughter Leslie, Joe Sieber, Bobby's father, and Joe's wife, Mary. Joe retired from Stroh's after 30 years and his son Bobby has worked their for 15 years. (Jessica Williamson/News-Journal file photo)
Longview Fire Department Fire Fighter Justin Jenkins repels to the ground as Capt. Phil Wies hangs helplessly as he portrays a victim during training Monday, January 28, 2008 at the old Stroh's Brewery in Longview.Today was day four of training of a high angle technician course. (Kevin Green/News-Journal Photo)
Training manager Stephen Bjune of Texas Task Force 1 speaks about a breaching exercise where trainees had to enter a room from a lower level, on Thursday April 13, 2017, at the old Stroh's Brewery. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Training manager Stephen Bjune of Texas Task Force 1 speaks about a simulation where a parking structure caved in and trainees had to remove the debris including this car, on Thursday April 13, 2017, at the old Stroh's Brewery. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Members of Texas Task Force 1 try to lift a large pipe after building a wooden shoring to support a wall during a lifting and moving exercise, on Thursday April 13, 2017, at the old Stroh's Brewery. The exercise was to simulate a pipe falling through the roof of a structure during a disaster. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Firefighters from Wales, Scotland, and Longview work together building a wall during a two week course to become FEMA certified instructors at the Strohs Brewery in Longview on Wednesday. (Jacob Croft Botter/News-Journal Photo)
Phoenix Logistics, which is affiliated with Milwaukee based commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors, announced it had purchased the facility in January 2021. It became part of Phoenix’s newly formed trucking business Phoenix National Transportation.
“Phoenix National Transportation will provide regional and other over-the-road transportation services in Northeast Texas and nearby states, catering to the food, beverage, and alcohol industries,” the company said in its 2021 announcement about the purchase. “Sam Dunn will be absorbed by Phoenix Logistics and become its 10th location offering distribution and fulfillment services for local and regional customers. Phoenix Logistics offers services such as inventory management and monitoring, cross-docking and transloading, case picking, reverse logistics, and vendor management. To accommodate these services, the 700,000-square-foot facility, located at 4350 West Loop 281 in Longview boasts 36 dock doors and two rail spurs that split into nine interior tracks.”
For a number of years the Longview Fire Department sometimes used the tall structures in the unused brewery buildings for different kinds of training. Training Section Chief Any Parker said firefighters hadn’t trained there for a few a years because, “the buildings were deteriorating pretty quickly and they became unsafe for training.”
Parker said he had spoken with the building’s new owners, who informed him Phoenix was planning to demolish the buildings soon.
“We use the water towers and radio antennas that the city owns to conduct rope training now,” he said in an email. “We are in the process of finding places to do structural collapse training.”
Alex Schwab, project manager for 20 Phoenix sites, including Longview, said that older facilities such as this one have a lot of old equipment that need to be demolished so it can be recovered as usable space for light manufacturing or distribution.
The company plans to use that area for distribution, he said, and the Longview facility is accepting “potential other leasing options” for companies in Texas.
“With the back outlet buildings (that will be demolished), it’s no longer a usable space, with a lot of heavy equipment there,” Schwab said. “We’re looking to clean it up a little, make it more presentable,” and “up to par” in comparison to some of Phoenix’s other facilities.
It had already been largely gutted, with no actual brewing equipment left, and the copper had been stripped out at some point as well.
“We’re literally just demoing out the shell,” he said
