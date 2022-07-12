Electricity use hit an all-time high in the Southwest Power Pool this past week.
The electric grid that serves the Northeast Texas area this week advised the grid will remain in a "resource advisory" through 10 p.m. Wednesday because of "extreme heat, high region-wide electricity use and uncertainty in SPP's wind forecast." The advisory does not require the public to conserve energy.
"SPP issues Resource Advisories when extreme weather, significant outages, wind-forecast uncertainty and/or load-forecast uncertainty are expected in SPP’s reliability coordination service territory," information from SPP spokeswoman Meghan Sever said. "Generation and transmission operators have been provided instructions on applicable procedures, including to report any limitations, fuel shortages or concerns. SPP will send additional information if necessary. Resource Advisories do not require the public across our 14-state regional transmission organization (RTO) region to conserve energy. Individuals should contact their local utility for details specific to their area."
Southwest Power Pool, which includes the electric company that serves this area, Southwestern Electric Power Co., set a new all-time peak record of 51,090 megawatts at 4:30 p.m. July 5. The previous record was 51,036 megawatts on July 28, 2021.
"Days in advance, SPP anticipated high electricity use across its region during a period of extreme heat. On Friday, July 1, it declared a Conservative Operations Advisory effective at noon July 6 through 10 p.m. July 8. This advisory signaled to its member utilities a need to operate the regional grid with extra care by doing things like postponing maintenance on critical facilities, increasing reserve requirements and more," a statement from Southwest Power Pool said. "SPP and its members maintained reliability and through two of the hottest days of the year so far as regional load peaked at 49,972 MW July 6 and at 50,230 MW July 7."
The new record highlights the importance of "fuel diversity," the grid operator reported.
"At the time of the new record SPP relied on a mix of energy sources including traditional fossil fuels, renewables, nuclear power and other types of generation," the organization's statement said.
SPP Senior Vice President of Operations Bruce Rew said preventing service operations has become a "more complex challenge."
"Periods like this (past) week, with extreme heat affecting so much of the country where we operate, underscore how much value there is in regional collaboration. We’re proud of the job we do coordinating among our member utilities to keep the lights on through careful reliability coordination, thoughtful and thorough system planning, and administration of a stakeholder process that ensures mutually beneficial decisions are made regarding things like resource adequacy, cost allocation and market design," Rew said.
SWEPCO's power use has not broken a record it set of about 5,500 MW on Aug. 3, 2011.
"Typically, our peak demand is in late July or early August. Demand on July 6, 2022, was approximately 4,617 megawatts (MW), which exceeded our peak demand for July 2021 of approximately 4,444 MW," said company spokeswoman Michelle Marcotte. "Last month, peak demand for June 2022 was 4,532 MW, up from 3,738 MW peak demand for June 2021.
The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures will be 100 and 101 through Wednesday.
"SWEPCO is prepared for peak usage and our plants are performing well this summer," Marcotte said. "Coal and lignite plants are providing reliable base load generation. Our gas plants continue to reliably cycle on and off as needed to meet peak demands. Spring maintenance prepared our plants for this hot weather. We continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees, who are required to work in extremely hot conditions."
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which provides power to much of the rest of the state, sent a request late Sunday that residents cut back on their energy use on Monday.