With a rising demand for people working in various parts of the spa industry, local business owners have stepped in to fill what they say is a need for those kinds of career training schools in East Texas.
"I knew there was a need for it in the East Texas area as a whole," said TaShea Scott, owner and director of IBeauty Academy. The lash and esthetician beauty school opened in Longview almost two years ago, at 317 N. High St. Scott had first opened in Dallas before relocating to Longview, where she has family.
"I just want to be able to give something different to the East Texas community," Scott said, noting the closure of Starr College, for instance, which she said previously offered some of the same programs she's providing. Some area high schools and colleges offer training in some of the cosmetology and spa-type careers, as well.
Students at Scott's school can earn a state 320-hour lash license or complete a 750-hour esthetician program, which includes waxing and facial services. A business curriculum ensures students graduate ready to pass their state exam, as well as join the workforce or open their own salon, Scott said.
She said she was a single mother when she originally opened her school, and she designed it to accommodate single mothers, mothers in general or women who are working and going to school. The program is offered as a hybrid between virtual and in-person classes, with day and nighttime schedules.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has oversight of a variety of occupations and businesses, including the schools that train people who work in the cosmetology field and other spa-type services — lash technicians and massage therapists, for instance.
In recent months, Longview has seen a massage school open at Copper Tree Retreat in downtown Longview. Massage therapists are needed locally, said Copper Tree owner Hailey Davis.
Statewide, licensing for these types of schools — barber, cosmetology and massage therapy — have increased, from a total of 627 in fiscal year 2018 to 1,032 in fiscal year 2022.
Shauri Gibson recently moved her nail technology school, Cureosity Academy of Art, to Longview from Gladewater. A school such as hers was needed here, she said, because students were driving to Tyler.
The cosmetology and massage therapy industries are growing, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"Overall employment of barbers, hairstylists and cosmetologists is projected to grow 11 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations," the agency said. "About 93,800 openings for barbers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire."
Massage therapy employment is expected to grow 20% between 2021 and 2031.
"About 25,200 openings for massage therapists are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
National median pay in 2021 for cosmetologists was $29,680 per year, or $14.27 per hour, while national median pay in 2021 for massage therapists was $46,910 per year and $22.55 per hour, the bureau reported.
In Texas, median pay for people working in those types of personal care and services industries was close to $30,000.
These types of trades provide people opportunities to make extra income or to have flexibility to take care of their families, Gibson said. She said she's been pointing out to people the variety of trade schools that have opened in Longview in recent months —from jobs in the cosmetology or spa industries.
The need for workers in these fields is driven by consumers who keep facilities that offer these services packed, she said, with investors opening salons and people who are "connoisseurs" of those industries driving demand for services.
"There's absolutely no reason for anybody to say they're stuck in life," she said, pointing to the range of accredited programs available locally. "There are resources out here to push you above the poverty level....
"Once the community is exposed to what resources they have, then we can help our community to level the playing field."