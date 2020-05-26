Phoenix-based Sparklight, a broadband communications provider owned by Cable One, plans to begin offering internet, cable and landline phone services over a high-speed fiber-optic in Longview by this winter.
Sparklight said it will make a significant investment to build its fiber optic network throughout Longview, but declined to detail the cost.
“We have been working with the city on this for a while,” said Matt DeMuro, Sparklight’s Longview general manager. “It will take some time. We will begin construction shortly (for infrastructure).”
The company said it decided to enter Longview in part because an affiliated internet and cable company, the Fidelity Group, already serves Hallsville and Marshall.
“This is an exciting development for our city’s residents and businesses,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said in a statement. “We appreciate the significant investment the Sparklight team is making to bring additional options for high-speed internet service and ultimately strengthening Longview’s infrastructure with this all fiber-optic network.”
Representatives from Longview Cable, Conterra Networks and AT&T were unavailable for comment about a competitor entering their turf. Longview Cable provides cable and internet; Conterra, which acquired Network Solutions, provides internet service to businesses and government agencies; and AT&T offers internet and owns DirecTV.
“We are committed to providing communities with connectivity that enriches their world,” Julie Laulis, president and CEO of Sparklight, said in a statement. “High-quality internet is essential to helping families, businesses and local economies to thrive.”
In its marketing materials, Sparklight says it has extensive experience providing customers with Internet, voice, video and commercial services throughout East Texas and the Midwest. Last week, it also announced plans to build a fiber network to serve businesses in the Texarkana area.
In Longview, Sparklight officials initially approached city officials in late 2019 with plans to invest in a fiber network. Sparklight said it will fully fund the project and not require any financial assistance from the city.
City spokesman Shawn Hara confirmed Sparklight had not asked for financial assistance.
He said Sparklight would need to apply for building permits for the infrastructure work required to build out its network. The company had not applied for any permits as of Thursday, according to Vance Wyly, office manager for the Longview Development Services Department.
As construction gets started, DeMuro said Sparklight would begin hiring for managers and front-line associates such as customer services representatives and field technicians.
DeMuro, who is relocating to Longview from the Houston area, said Sparklight will be opening an office and warehouse in Longview.
Visit sparklight.com/longview for information about the construction process and what Longview-area residents and businesses can expect.