The Stage store in the Longview Mall is closing, but the future of other chain stores in the city is uncertain amid bankruptcies and other financial hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sign on the window at Stage last week said the store is closing, and signs inside say all sales are final with no refunds.
An employee said Friday that no date had been given for the store to close.
Houston-based Stage Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy two weeks ago amid the pandemic that led governors in Texas and other states to close stores and other businesses temporarily.
Stage also has locations in Kilgore, Gilmer and Henderson and operates stores under the Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Gordmans names.
Like Stage, Plano-based J.C. Penney, which has a store in the Longview Mall, filed for bankruptcy protection and announced plans to close locations. The Longview store, however, has reopened and is doing business.
“We have not announced the list of stores impacted by our restructuring,” spokeswoman Kristen Bennett said in a statement.
Mall spokeswoman Monica Hale said J.C. Penney is not closing, “as far as we know. “
However, the fates of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works in the mall are unknown. Parent company L Brands recently reported plans to close about 250 Victoria’s Secret and 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the United States and Canada.
The Victoria’s Secret store in the mall has been closed since Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in March. A notice on the window says the store is closed temporarily and urges customers to visit the store’s website.
A notice on the entrance to Bath & Body Works says the store will reopen Friday.
Other chain stores in Longview owned by companies that have announced closings will remain open.
That includes Cato Fashions, which has locations at 1905 W. Loop 281 and 711 Estes Drive in Longview, managers said this past week.
And Tuesday Morning has spared its Longview store at 305 W. Loop 281 from a list of 12 locations in Texas that will close.