South Longview will soon see its first Starbucks going up, at the southeast corner of Estes Parkway and Interstate 20.
Representatives of Starbucks developer Woodmont Co., local commercial real estate company JBK and District 3 City Councilman Wray Wade gathered Tuesday at the half-acre site where the new coffee shop will be built. They pushed ceremonial shovels into the ground and threw small heaps of dirt into the air as they celebrated a milestone for South Longview. A stack of lumber and a piece of construction machinery provided the backdrop for photos of the event, along with a new McDonald's that is under construction next door to the Starbucks site.
Wade represents the area where the Starbucks will be located.
"I'm excited about this," Wade told people gathered for the groundbreaking. "It's great for this area."
John King, with JBK, who is working with Woodmont on the project, said planning for the Starbucks location began in 2020. The project, he said, will help revitalize the whole area and put a Starbucks in all areas of the city — North, South, East and West Longview.
Grant Gary, president of Woodmont's brokerage services said the Starbucks will be about 1,400 square feet, with a single drive-thru lane, patio seating and indoor ordering available. This model of the store, he said, was really developed as a result of the pandemic, with Starbucks seeing good growth opportunities in this area.
Stephen Coslik, Woodmont's chairman, also was on hand Tuesday for the groundbreaking. Once construction begins, the store will be completed in about seven weeks, said James Luety, Woodmont's senior vice president who will oversee construction. Starbucks will then take over and finish out the interior of the new store.
The property along the Interstate 20 corridor in Longview is ideal for the development, Wade said, thanking the developers who brought it to the city.
"This makes total sense for all of this to be developed," he said, adding South Longview development has been and will continue to be one of his focuses as long as he is in office.