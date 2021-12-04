Steel and Pipe Supply's Longview distribution facility began an approximately $2 million expansion in November.
The privately-owned carbon steel distributor's growth in Longview follows the company's closure a couple years ago of its Houston facility, which local General Manager Mark Ledkins said had been doing the same thing as the Longview location.
He said the expansion includes the addition of 370-feet of crane rail to an existing crane at the facility that will allow the business to store products under the crane, as well as the addition of a third crane. An existing warehouse will be expanded by 30,000 square feet, increasing the warehouse size by 25 percent.
The expansion will increase the distribution facility's volume to better serve customers, Ledkins said.
The construction project should be completed in March, he said, with city of Longview building permit information placing its construction value at almost $2 million. Transet Co. of Longview is the contractor.
Steel and Pipe Supply employs 47 people in Longview, Ledkins said.