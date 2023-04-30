A $5 million investment could be coming to Longview's STEMCO plant in the East Industrial Park off U.S. 80.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. this past week offered its support to the company's application to establish a Texas Enterprise Zone at the plant.
The enterprise zone, which would provide the company rebates on certain state sales and use taxes, also will be considered for nomination in May by the Longview City Council. It would then be reviewed by the state.
STEMCO, which manufacturers wheel-end and suspension parts for the commercial trucking industry, is projected to make a $5 million investment in new equipment at the plant and create 10 full-time jobs, according to information LEDCO provided. The company employs almost 300 people locally.
STEMCO is a part of Charlotte, N.C.-based EnPro industries.
“We appreciate the support of the city and the Longview Economic Development Corp. as we continue to make investments in our facility.” said Charles Stuhr, vice president and general manager at STEMCO.
STEMCO has been in Longview since 1956.
“LEDCO is pleased to nominate EnPro Industries, to receive an Enterprise Zone designation at its STEMCO Longview facility. STEMCO is a longstanding industrial partner that consistently provides quality jobs in an economically disadvantaged census tract," said Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO president and CEO. "By supporting this application, Longview will retain 262 existing jobs while adding 10 new full-time job opportunities for our residents.
"EnPro’s additional investment in Longview’s STEMCO facility will ensure continued quality production of their products.”