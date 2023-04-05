KILGORE — This boat is not for sale.
The nose has the signature, mosquito-like point that gave the boat and the company its name — Skeeter. It was built in 1948, the year the company started
"I was a little kid," said Tommy Meredith.
Meredith drove Monday with his family from Shreveport to talk about his father's boat, which is now on long-term loan to the Skeeter Boats plant in Kilgore.
The company, which was founded by Holmes Thurmond, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
"What I remember is Mr. Holmes built them over there in Shreveport," Meredith said of the boats. "We went over there and watched him build on it. I always assumed that would be the boat daddy got."
His grandson, Dusty Wadsworth, said a man named H.E. Elder actually built the boat, and Holmes marketed and branded them.
"He loved fishing, but my dad worked all the time and didn't get to fish like how he would have liked to," Meredith said of his father, T. E. Meredith. "He got this boat, and when he'd get the chance, he would fish."
He remembers that his family would take a weeklong fishing trip every summer in Arkansas.
"That was a good vacation for the kids and Daddy, but my poor mother still had to cook three meals a day, and she washed clothes while we were up there," Meredith said.
His father gave him the boat in fall 1998.
"My Dad called me one morning — I might get emotional — he had cancer. He said, 'Tommy, come up here and talk to me.' "
His father told him, " 'Tommy, I want you to take my boat and take care of it for me,' and that's what I did," Meredith said. "We went out and fished in it that last time."
It sat in his shop building from that time until December.
"It's never been fished in again. I didn't think it was right because of (my Father) always running that motor and him being in that boat," Meredith said. No one else ever operated the motor, he said. "I couldn't make myself do it."
Fishing became a family affair over the years, and on Monday, several of Meredith's family members were there with him.
His great-grandson, Drake Wadsworth, a high school senior in Louisiana, is a champion angler who brought over his Skeeter boat to the Kilgore plant. The 21-foot boat is sleek and shiny, with modern comforts and features compared with the small, wooden flat-bottomed version that originally belonged to his great-great-grandfather.
People found out about the boat over the years and tried to buy it, but Meredith said he has turned down every offer.
Eventually, Mike Taylor, Skeeter's vice president of operations, heard about the boat from a mutual friend. He drove to look at it and tried to buy it for Skeeter, but Meredith refused him, as well.
"I told him I wouldn't get rid of the boat," and that's how the idea for Skeeter to refurbish it came about, Meredith said. It will sit in the company lobby in Kilgore, and the marketing department will use it at promotional events, as well.
"It's still my Daddy's boat. It's not mine," Meredith said.
He said the boat was in good shape, but Skeeter did repaint it the original aqua green.
"I found out they did paint a lot of them this color green, so that is the original color," Meredith said, recalling that his Father would sand it and repaint it every year.
The boat had a No. 8 on it, with the family saying it indicates it was the eighth Skeeter boat built. Taylor, the vice president of operations, said it's the oldest one he's seen.
"I went over there to look at the boat. I was amazed at what good shape it was in for the age of it," he said. The company did some reconditioning to the boat as well as painting it. "For us to find a boat that old — that's kind of a prize for us."
A lot of people have older boats like this up for sale, he said, but Meredith wanted to honor his Father.
"We absolutely wanted to be a part of that," Taylor said.
Meredith said there's no price high enough for the boat.
"And there never will be as long as I'm around," he said.