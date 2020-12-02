Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being forced to close earlier this year because of COVID-19-related shutdown orders, Jason Withrow, owner of Global Graphics, knew many other small businesses in the area were suffering as well.
Withrow said his parents opened the business specializing in custom screen printing, embroidery and team uniforms in 1987 in Longview, and he took over after finishing college in 1997.
Even after the initial shut down was over and the state began to slowly reopen, Withrow said his business remained in a difficult position becuase his customers were struggling.
“When you figure what we do,” said Withrow, “we have basically five categories: team sports, churches, schools, big events and then businesses. Well, the pandemic shut down four of them, so all we had left was businesses, and they were struggling. It was tough.”
Knowing the pandemic was affecting everyone, Withrow and his staff came up with the “Strongview” campaign that allowed other businesses to partner with Global Graphics by selling shirts with their logos at a discounted price. The T-shirts come in multiple colors, have the Strongview logo on the front and the logo of the participating business on the back.
“It’s a morale booster, and it lets them get their business name out there,” Withrow said. “And, it’s something the whole city can get behind and join in with us to say, ‘Let’s come together — this is how we’re going to make it out of here.’ ”
He said the response to the campaign has been phenomenal, with more than 300 orders of Strongview branded T-shirts since May from about 150 local businesses and organizations.
Withrow said his business has promoted the campaign through its social media platforms, but support from the Longview Chamber of Commerce and word of mouth have been the primary drivers behind it’s success.
“It’s been so encouraging to see other businesses get excited about their involvement in the Strongview campaign,” he said.