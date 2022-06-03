Sunbird Barbecue is moving its food truck to Scotties at 401 W. Hawkins Parkway in Longview within the next few weeks.
Husband and wife team Bryan and Kimmy Bingham and David Segovia opened their food truck about a year ago, locating at the Market at Green top on U.S. 259. They announced on Facebook recently that they had decided to move to a new location and this week said their move will happen in a couple of weeks.
"We are beyond excited to share with you that our new location will be at Scotties, 401 W. Hawkins Pkwy.... We will be located right behind the building in our big red trailer!," a Facebook announcement said.
The Binghams and Segovia previously ran the barbecue pits at the Mobberly Avenue Bodacious Bar-B-Q before launching their food truck.