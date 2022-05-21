After about a year in business, Sunbird Barbecue is moving its pits to a new location.
Bryan Bingham, a former pitmaster at the Mobberly Avenue Bodacious Bar-B-Q, his wife, Kimmy, and business partner David Segovia started Sunbird in a food trailer parked at the Market at Green Top on U.S. 259, in partnership with Green Top owners and brothers Nishil and Vivek Patel.
On May 14, Sunbird announced its closure and planned moved in a Facebook post.
"Today was the last day of service at our current location. We were hopeful to continue to grow at this spot but unfortunately things just didn't work out," the post says. "This isn't goodbye, we just have to pivot momentarily. We will be doing pop-ups this summer, while we work to find a new home locally. We will be looking for a permanent location. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us from the beginning — we couldn't have done any of this without each and every single one of y'all."
The business did not respond to messages this week.
"Please follow our social media pages to see where we'll be traveling to this summer. As soon as we find a location that works for us and our plans, we'll pick right back up from where we left off. We hope to see everyone's smiling faces when the day comes," the Facebook post concluded.