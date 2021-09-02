Firehouse Sushi Bar announced plans this week to open in the long vacant Gerald's Martini Bar on Tyler Street in downtown Longview.
No opening date has been determined, but a social media post indicated the restaurant's owners, who declined to be interviewed, are shooting for October.
"We are renovating the iconic 'Gerald's Martini Bar.' We are restoring the brick inside that has been covered with decades of paint and plaster," the post said. "We will be keeping the original Gerald's Granite Bar the same. We know many of you have memories of this place and we wanted to keep a part of the nostalgic relationships here for you. We hope you will enjoy seeing bits and pieces of what was once this favorite happening spot."
The restaurant will include a full bar and serve a variety of sushi and sashimi rolls.
The popular martini bar and the adjacent Tyler Street Bistro closed in 2017 with the death of longtime local restaurateur and owner Gerald Rodriguez.
He had opened the bistro in 2000 and the bar a few years later, along with a catering business and banquet space with the restaurant and bar.