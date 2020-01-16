Officials from AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. conducted a luncheon Thursday in Longview to seek support for wind and solar energy and reducing reliance on coal.
The Shreveport-based utility has proposed a plan over the next 20 years to increase wind energy from 9 to 26%, solar energy from zero to 10% and natural gas from 7 to 19% while reducing reliance on coal from 83 to 44%.
The proposed wind energy project with SWEPCO's sister company in Oklahoma would add 810 megawatts of wind energy, enough to serve 200,000 homes and save customers $2 billion over of the 30-year lifespan of wind energy sites, according to a SWEPCO brochure.
Carey Sullivan, corporate communications director for SWEPCO, spoke for 15 minutes about the benefits of of a project that calls for building three wind energy sites in Oklahoma. She and Mark Robinson, external affairs director for SWEPCO based in Longview, also fielded questions for about an additional 15 minutes during the luncheon at Pinecrest Country Club.