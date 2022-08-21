AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. is offering mercy to customers struggling with high bills this summer.
The company said this week that it will waive late fees and provide an extended payment plan that provides up to 12 months for customers to pay their bills in full. Deposits also can be waived in some cases. SWEPCO said it offered a similar program at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand customers are concerned about the rising cost of electricity across our region as we have experienced record-breaking heat this summer coupled with rising fuel costs,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer, in a prepared statement. “We want to give customers every opportunity to keep their electric service connected at home. These new measures will allow customers the ability to continue paying toward their electric bill while giving them peace of mind knowing they will remain connected to their service.”
Residential customers wishing to get late fees and deposits waived must call 1-888-216-3523 to speak with a SWEPCO representative who can also help set them up on an extended payment plan.
SWEPCO is experiencing ongoing high call volumes. Customers who are current on their account can choose to make payment arrangements online by logging in at SWEPCO.com/Assist or over the phone by using the company's automated feature when calling 1-888-216-3523.
These flexible options will be available to residential customers through Oct. 31.
Other options
Average payment
Customers who are current on their bill also can sign up for SWEPCO's Average Monthly Payment plan, which can help spread the costs throughout the year, avoiding seasonal spikes. To sign up, visit SWEPCO.com/AMP.
Help a neighbor in need
SWEPCO's Neighbor to Neighbor program offers customers who can lend a helping hand the opportunity to give to those who are experiencing financial hardships. Administered through the Dollar Energy Fund, customers can make a monthly donation of any amount on their monthly bill, providing eligible customers with a utility assistance grant directly to their own bill. To sign up, customers can visit the Neighbor to Neighbor Donation page.
Customers can also give directly to a family member, friend or neighbor in need through the Lighting Utility Voucher (LUV) program. The credit can be applied directly to the recipient’s account. Customers can visit SWEPCO.com/LUV to download the form and mail in their contribution using a check or money order.