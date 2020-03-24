AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. temporarily has suspended service cutoffs to customers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman Carey Sullivan said.
"We have never gone through anything like this before," Sullivan said, in reference to the pandemic, which has cost jobs for people who work in restaurants and other services.
She advised customers seeking relief to call SWEPCO at (888) 216-3523.
"We can set up payment arrangements," Sullivan said. She also warned customers about scammers approaching them at their homes and saying, "You owe us money."
Based in Shreveport, SWEPCO serves more than 536,300 customers in western Arkansas, northwest and central Louisiana, Northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, including abut 185,000 customers in East Texas.