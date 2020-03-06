From staff reports
AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. says it has received reports of people posing as SWEPCO representatives and contacting East Texas customers and demanding immediate payment.
“These scammers are targeting small business owners, churches and other customers and threatening to disconnect service if immediate payment is not received,” SWEPCO spokeswoman Michelle Marcotte said in a statement. “If you believe a scammer has contacted you, hang up the phone, immediately delete the email or shut the door.
“You can verify the status of your account by using the SWEPCO app, logging into swepco.com or calling us directly at 1 (888) 216-3523,” she said.
Scammers use phone, in-person and online tactics. They typically threaten disconnection of electric service and demand immediate payment or insist that customers buy a prepaid debit/cash card, such as a Green Dot card, and ask for the card’s number, granting the scammer instant access to the card’s funds, she said.
Marcotte said SWEPCO employees do not call customers demanding immediate payment or insist that customers buy a prepaid debit/cash card to pay a bill.
She suggested that if someone appearing to be a SWEPCO employee approaches you in person, ask to see an ID badge. SWEPCO personnel should be wearing appropriate company logo shirts, hard hats or baseball caps. Look for a SWEPCO truck parked outside.
SWEPCO customers can verify callers or visitors claiming to be from SWEPCO by calling the customer service line at (888) 216-3523. Marcotte said if a customer ever feels they are in physical danger, they should call 911.