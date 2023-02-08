Tatum Music is hoping to return to its longtime location on North High Street to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year.
The store's building at 301 N. High St. was damaged extensively in an August 2021 arson fire. Nicholson Paint, which was next door, also was was heavily damaged.
William Louis Coyle Jr., 43, of Longview, was arrested in connection with the fire. Coyle pleaded guilty in November to a charge of arson causing bodily injury/death and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tatum Music, which has been operating since then further down the road at 1501 A S. High St., had been at the North High Street location since Feb. 1, 1981.
The business is most known for providing and repairing band instruments and accessories to area schools and band students.
Owner Doice Grant said he hopes to celebrate the store's grand re-opening and 75th anniversary later this year, with plans to improve its previous home.
Tatum Music's building permit application to the city of Longview comes after the business switched construction firms to Cox Builders. The permit application shows the construction value of the project would be $850,000, with Grant explaining the company will use the opportunity to expand.
Tatum Music will occupy its former home, as well as the former Nicholson Paint and Sanders Dentistry spaces. The Sanders Dentistry spot become the music store's warehouse. Tatum Music has been using an off-site warehouse.
"It will be a bigger and a better deal," Grant said.
The permit is still pending approval with the city, but Grant said once construction starts, it should be completed in about four or five months.
The store chose not to abandon its North High Street home after the 2021 fire.
"It's a great spot," Grant said, explaining that its main business of "calling on the schools" doesn't necessitate having a North Longview address. It's in the city's arts district and has plenty of parking, he said.
"Our plan is to get back, take over all three buildings," he said.