Ciara Knight was buying her sons Cannon, 7, and Landon, 6, a treat Friday at the Longview Mall as she held bags with shoe boxes.
Friday was the start of the state's three-day tax-free shopping holiday, in which certain clothing, shoes and school supplies priced less than $100 are exempt from sales tax. The annual holiday couldn't come at a better time for families getting ready for school, as inflation hit a new 40-year high in June.
Knight said she came to the mall to take advantage of the tax-free shopping and purchased her sons new shoes. She said while inflation hasn't affected the way she shops for her children, she said it has changed how she shops for herself.
"I don't shop for me at all," she said. "It's strictly them. I pretty much go to garage sales for myself for clothes and stuff."
Tammy Gibbons was at a table with her grandchildren, Riley Woodard, 12, and Jackson Gibbons, 13, who had several bags. Gibbons said she was taking her grandchildren, who both attend Spring Hill ISD, back-to-school shopping at the mall.
"It's a tradition. We go and buy back-to-school clothes every year," she said.
Because of inflation, Gibbons said her annual shopping trip had changed a few ways. Her grandchildren now have a budget, and Gibbons tries to stay on top of sales and mobile coupons as she can, she said.
"You just don't buy as much. You bargain shop a little bit better, and you're a little pickier on what you get," she said about how her shopping habits have changed recently.
Ruth Stoddard, who was shopping Friday at Elite Repeats — a Longview resale store — said she also has had to change her spending habits. Stoddard sells her clothing on consignment at the store and uses what she makes to buy more, she said.
"I do a lot of secondhand shopping that I didn't do before," she said. "I don't do lots of looking around in the stores anymore for new stuff 'cause I can get the same things secondhand, cheaper, and just as nice or nicer."
Carla Brown drove from Daingerfield on Friday to shop at Elite Repeats. She said she came to Longview with her family specifically to visit the store.
Brown also said she has changed her shopping habits because of inflation.
"I'm much more conservative, because who knows what's coming with the future? So, you know, I'm buying more of what I need and have to have — not so much of just, 'Oh that looks good, I like that,' " Brown said.
Before arriving at the store, she was unaware of the tax-free shopping weekend and said she was trying to find shoes for her job.
"We just happened to catch it on a good weekend," Brown said.
The tax-free shopping holiday ends at midnight Sunday.