Existing homes sold in June through Texas Multiple Listing Services surpassed 29,000 for the first time since August 2019, according to the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.
Within the 10-county region served by the Longview Area Association of Realtors, home sales increased to 325 in June from 281 in May but were down from 336 in June 2019.
Housing experts for the Real Estate Center point out the statewide trend might not last.
“Texas’ housing market rebounded after two and a half months of sluggish activity amid the economic shutdown and social distancing measures,” James Gaines, chief economist for the Real Estate Center, said in a statement. “June housing activity recovered substantial pent-up demand from the economic shutdown.”
After accounting for seasonal factors, the state’s MLS homes sales increased 34% relative to May but remained below first-quarter levels.
“This positive momentum, however, might be temporary as new coronavirus cases have accelerated in recent weeks,” Gaines said.
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales across the country exhibited a similar pattern with a 20.7% increase from May but remained subdued on a year-over-year basis.
Low mortgage rates bolstered demand for first-time homebuyers, which accounted for 35% of national sales in June.
Center Research Economist Luis Torres said fundamental challenges face the housing market in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The months of inventory for existing homes plummeted to a record low of 2.7 months, exacerbating shortages, particularly for homes priced less than $300,000,” Torres said in a statement. “The number of new listings hitting the market stabilized but lagged year-ago levels by nearly 9%. This imbalance has housing affordability implications, as evidenced by a 4% year-over-year increase in the Texas Repeat Sales Index.”
The median price for an existing Texas home sold jumped from $235,000 in May to $250,000 in June. Within Longview ZIP codes, the median price fell from $197,500 in May to $185,000 in June, the Longview association reported.
Texas remained price competitive relative to the rest of the nation, where the median price was $284,600.
“While June was a positive month for sales activity, the resurgence in contracted coronavirus cases and hospitalizations could reverse the recovery and remains the greatest obstacle to the housing market,” Torres said.