A feasibility study of the long-discussed Marvin Nichols Reservoir in Northeast Texas is included in a state budget bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Findings of the study must be delivered to the Legislative Budget Board and the governor by Jan. 5, 2025 — the start of the next regular legislative session.
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver, whose district encompasses much of the footprint of the proposed reservoir on the main stem of the Sulphur River in Red River and Titus counties, had originally proposed the study as an amendment to the sunset bill for the Texas Water Development Board.
He later ensured that the study was added to the budget bill, he said.
“Roughly 66,000 acres of private land would be used to build this reservoir, but at least an additional 130,000 acres of land (would be) taken out of production and out of private hands,” he said previously. “This would make the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir one of the most expensive public works projects and one of the largest land grabs by eminent domain in Texas history.”
The language in the bill states "the Texas Water Development Board shall evaluate the feasibility of the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir project … The review shall analyze the implementation, timeline, associated costs, land acquisition considerations, and the economic impact of the proposed project.”
Texas is divided into 16 water planning regions. Each region creates its own regional water plan, which is then submitted to the comprehensive state plan.
Region C — which includes mostly the Dallas-Fort Worth area — has consistently included a recommendation in its water plan for creation of the Martin Nichols Reservoir, and it would primarily benefit from the project.
The reservoir has been in discussions since the 1980s, but serious back and forth between Region C and officials in Northeast Texas has been ongoing for more than 20 years.
The reservoir was approved in summer 2020 for inclusion in the 2022 state water plan for 2050 construction but did not received legislative approval.
Region D, which includes Red River and Titus counties as well as Gregg and 16 others in this area, is opposed to the reservoir. Members say the project not only would affect the land, but the ecosystem, economy and lives of people who live within the region.
According to Preserve Northeast Texas, a nonprofit organization organized to oppose Marvin Nichols, “80% of the water from the reservoir would be piped to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to water lawns and fill private swimming pools, rather than being available for local use.”