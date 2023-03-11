Texas Iron and Steel in Longview has acquired a more than 40,000-square-foot building on Fisher Road where it will relocate its metal building division in the coming weeks.
The company’s headquarter are in downtown Longview but also will be moved to Fisher Road. The company’s steel service center off FM 2087, west of Loop 281, will remain at that location. The company's facility at that spot is about 30,000 square feet on 20 acres.
Allen Jackson started Texas Iron and Steel in 1990. His grandson, Matt Wright, is CEO now.
“This allows us to grow on the metal building side 100 percent or more in the future,” Wright said this past week as he stood in the lobby of the building at 607 Fisher Road, where Warfab previously was located. That division of the company, which was created five years ago, will be designated Texas Metal Building Supply as part of the move.
The Fisher Road building has 30,000 square feet of warehouse space and about 12,000 square feet of office space.
The metal building side of the business was created to “diversify” Texas Iron and Steel, “to get a little bit out of the oil and gas ups and downs in the market,” Wright said.
Paul Culwell, general manager of the business’ steel operations, said the company was looking for a need in the market, “other than just plain steel.”
He praised Josh Cole, general manager of the metal building side of the business, for being a “huge part” of the growth in that division.
“Metal buildings has pretty much outgrown us being able to operate both (sides of the business at the FM 2087 facility),” Culwell said.
The metal building division generally works with contractors to provide components for residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial structures.
Texas Metal Building Supply products are being used to construct the facility that will be the combined home of MORSCO HVAC Supply and Morrison Supply Co., the men said. It is under construction at the southeast corner of Marshall Avenue and Lake Lamond Road.
Wright said his company began to look for a facility that would allow it to split its operations about six months ago.
“We couldn’t find a whole lot, especially with the businesses we have,” he said. “Most businesses aren’t designed for what we need.”
All they could find, Culwell said, were buildings that were “super heavy industrial” with cranes that were too large for the company’s needs or large open warehouses that weren’t suited for metal building operations.
They had looked at the Fisher Road building, and came back to it after a price drop. Its five cranes were one of the selling points.
“Splitting up the two divisions will allow us to become much more efficient,” and better serve customers, Culwell said.
Local Realtor Melanie Northcutt, broker/owner of Sugar Magnolia Properties, represented Texas Iron and Steel in the transaction that also represents a new and growing side of her business. She’s worked in residential real estate primarily, but expanded into commercial properties as well as a natural extension of working with her repeat customers.
She’s represented clients in more than one residential transaction, and then some of them have started to come to her for help with finding business locations. She represented Wright and his wife on the residential side of her business first.
The Texas Iron and Steel is probably the largest commercial project she’s been involved in, she said.
“It’s definitely a different ballgame,” for this kind of commercial project, with different kinds of inspections and testing needed compared with a residential sale, she said. She’s been preparing to expand that part of her business, including creating a new logo for “Sugar Magnolia Commercial.”
Culwell said the Fisher Road building needs some work before move-in can start. Corporate offices will relocate first, and metal building operations could move in within six to 10 weeks.