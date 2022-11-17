This year, local restaurant owner Dudley Lang had to go turkey hunting before he could begin turkey frying.
Lang, owner of Dudley's Cajun Cafe Grab and Geaux in Longview, is known for his fried turkeys and turduckens. (Their name does not lie: turduckens consist of a deboned turkey and chicken, and duck breast, with his crawfish cornbread, all rolled up together with Cajun spices.)
"We just got turkeys for the first time last week," Lang said. He recalled coming up dry when he contacted several major food suppliers in search of turkeys to fill his holiday orders.
"We were able to start getting them from Super 1 that's owned by Brookshire's. Last week was the first time we could get them," he said.
That put him well behind his normal holiday schedule.
"Normally, we start frying six weeks before the holidays," he said this week. "We had to shut our restaurant down (this week) so that we could get all of these holiday orders. We're up here just working our rear ends off to get the fried turkeys," turduckens and crawfish dressing ready for the holiday.
And everything is more expensive he said.
He estimated he paid 30% to 35% more for turkeys, and he won't be able to provide as many fried turkeys or turduckens as in the past. (He was still taking orders this week until supplies run out.)
"Obviously, we had to raise the prices, we haven't really caught any negativism from the customers who are ordering them," he said. "I think people have heard enough to know that this is just the way it is."
On top of general inflation, Avian influenza affected turkey availability this year, while prices for feed and other factors raising costs as well. The United States Department of Agriculture says prices for a frozen whole turkey are ranging from 49 cents a pound to $1.99 pound in the South Central United States, including Texas.
Texas A&M AgriLife reported turkey prices a year ago hit a record high of $1.39 pound in November, but this year they had grown to $1.79 a pound by Oct. 15.
In October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the cost of eating away from home increased at slower rate than food bought in the grocery store — 5.79% compared with 9.8%.
Also, a Wells Fargo report noted higher prices for holiday staples such as turkey, potatoes — not including sweet potatoes, and cranberries. Weather conditions were the driving factors behind increases for those produce items.
"Key items driving the higher costs in the Thanksgiving basket include eggs (+32.5%), butter (+25.8%), and flour (+17.1%)," the Wells Fargo report says. "Fruits and vegetables have the lowest cost increase in the Thanksgiving basket, only up 7.3%."
Lang said he normally fries 200 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
"We'll be lucky to have 75," he said, and the number of turduckens are limited, too.
"I'll tell you what has also gone up quite a bit, is the oil we fry them in," Lang said. "Everything cotton-pickin' involved with doing this – the price has just gone up."
In Tyler, Country Meat Market also couldn't find a place to buy fresh turkeys and ended up finding a source for smoked turkeys it's been selling.
Toni Tadlock, manager, noted the store is paying more for tenderloin and steak, but the store is largely not raising prices for consumers and has held costs the same as pre-Covid with some exceptions.
"We just realized everybody is kind of struggling," Tadlock said.
Prices for frozen vegetables have gone up as well, she said.
"I've noticed people scaling back what they're doing for the holidays," she said.
Some larger retailers such as Aldi and Walmart have announced Thanksgiving food price cuts.
In a press release earlier this month, Aldi announced it "Thanksgiving Price Rewind."
"Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30%," the retailer said.
Walmart said it was cutting prices on traditional Thanksgiving prices to 2021 prices.