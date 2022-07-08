Mother-daughter team Cathy and Chelsea Cace will soon start a new chapter in their family's restaurant story — right back where the legendary local fare found its beginnings.
The Cace Kitchen, which opened as a takeout, grab-and-go and catering restaurant in 2016 will close its doors Friday at 415 N. High St. The newly renamed Cace's Kitchen will reopen, probably by the end of July, in the building where the original Johnny Cace's restaurant opened in 1949 at the southeast corner of Green and Tyler streets at 104 N. Green St. in downtown Longview. The closure allows the Caces to move the existing restaurant equipment to the new location and for the final permitting to be completed. Some new equipment also has been added at the Green Street location.
"It's very exciting," Chelsea Cace said of the move that's been almost two years in the making.
Johnny Cace's original restaurant had 37 seats in downtown Longview. It expanded before moving to East Marshall Avenue in 1964, where it ultimately accommodated 400 diners. Later, one of Cace's sons, Gerard, and his wife, Cathy, took over the restaurant's operation. Gerard Cace died in 2012, and Cathy and one of their daughters, Chelsea, ran it until they closed the restaurant in 2015.
They then opened the to-go restaurant featuring many of Cace's favorites.
The upcoming move was largely driven by a need for space, Chelsea said, but the new location also will offer in-restaurant dining with counter ordering. The restaurant will continue to feature Cace's favorites — crawfish etouffee, crab cakes, gumbo, and its signature croutons and cheese spread, for instance. Frozen and refrigerated items will available for grab-and-go. Cace's popular fare also is available in stores around the area.
Hours will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Chelsea said she likes the history, the atmosphere provided by the restaurant's return to its renovated, original home.
"I love to think about the people who worked there and ate there back in the day," she said. "We're just really excited. We've been waiting and waiting to move and we're definitely close enough to let ourselves get excited."