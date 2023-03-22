A Chapel Hill woman and her mother have opened a store in downtown Longview where customers can buy ready-made candles or customize their own candles as well as other products.
The Pink Candle is at 101 E. Tyler St.
Kara Pinkerton, a recent Texas Tech University graduate, and her mom, Roxi Pinkerton, brought the concept to Longview after first being introduced to a similar store they visited during a trip to Ohio in 2018 as part of Kara being named Miss Texas Angus.
"We were walking down the street, and this guy on a bicycle stopped on the street," and told told them they had to visit a nearby candle store. They didn't go to the store then, but did after they saw him again later.
"He said, 'You have to do it, you have to do,' " Kara said. "We thought it was so strange. We were put off by it."
But later the mom and daughter thought it might have been God's way of getting them to go into the store.
"We had this great experience," and the owner of the franchise store was there and explained the whole process to them.
Her mom was convinced and committed to opening her own franchise. Then, the overall company that was franchising the stores went bankrupt.
When that happened, they decided to proceed with opening a store of their own following the same concept: customers can buy ready-made candles or customize their own candles, shampoos and conditioners, pet soaps, car sprays and fabric soaps, for instance, choosing and mixing from 75 available scents. Kara compared it to the Painting with a Twist concept, but with candles and other scented products.
The store is named The Pink Candle in reference to their last name and because Kara was always called "Pink." Her father was as well when he worked in the oil fields.
She said she's loved getting to learn how to make candles, and she loves the process of what customers experience — customizing their own products.
"You never know there was so much to know about candles," Kara said.
Kara's undergraduate degree is in agriculture business, and she's enrolled in a master's program in organizational management and leadership. The store is Kara's to run — her mother works long hours as a stenographer. She loved setting the store up to open this week.
"I didn't know I'd love it this much," Kara said.
The mother-daughter team ended up selecting the location in Longview to start their business after visiting her cousins who own the custom framing business ArtWorld on Methvin Street in downtown. Kara was picking up her diploma, and they told her about the vacant location on Tyler Street.
The Pink Candle also offers parties.
"We're excited. There's a lot of possibilities we could do," Kara said.
The store marked its soft opening this week and will celebrate its grand opening 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 1.
The Pink Candle is open noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.