A real estate investment trust based in Little Rock, Arkansas, sold three Longview apartments for $52.5 million to an undisclosed buyer or buyers.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust said it sold Summer Brook Apartments at 2300 Bill Owens Parkway and Summer Green I and Summer Green II apartments at 110 E. Hawkins Parkway. Together, they total 632 units.
"The sale of the Longview properties is consistent with our stated strategy to capitalize on the historically low cap rate spread between our primary and secondary markets in U.S. Sunbelt states," BSR CEO John Bailey said in a statement. He said the sales followed the purchase in March of Ariza, a complex in Austin.
He could not be reached for comment.
Since BSR completed its initial public offering in 2018, the portfolio's weighted average age has dropped by seven years to 22 years. The REIT has followed the IPO with nine acquisitions by adding 2,562 apartment units with a weighted average year built of 2009.
That compares with the 19 dispositions totaling 3,414 apartment units with a weighted average year built of 1982.
BSR said the net cash proceeds of $51.2 from the sales enhance the REIT's liquidity position.
Summer Brook Apartments were built in 1997. Summer Green Apartments date to 1984.