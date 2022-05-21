Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.