Ricky Martinez’s hopes for a new restaurant he’s bringing to Longview are founded in the history of the location he’s chosen.
Martinez, who started what has become a popular group of “Mexicajun” restaurants called Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, is from Tyler. He grew up in Canton and attended Tyler Junior College. He also knew all about one of Longview’s most famous, longtime restaurants — Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House.
“I was a fan of Johnny Cace’s,” Martinez said. “I’ve eaten there throughout my life.”
Now, he plans to locate one of his restaurants inside the former Johnny Cace’s on Marshall Avenue in Longview, with plans for the restaurant to open in 2023.
“Hopefully this will be another landmark restaurant,” Martinez said.
The Johnny Cace’s building has been mostly vacant since it closed in 2015 after 66 years in business. Martinez’s decision to move on a desire to locate in Longview came about with a little nudge from Tem Carpenter, District 1 Longview councilman.
“It’s a great story,” Carpenter said of how he became involved.
Martinez opened his first Tia Juanita’s — named for his aunt — in 2014 in Beaumont. He then expanded with locations in Lumberton, Jasper (although that location has since burned down), the largest restaurant in Port Arthur, Winnie, Orange and finally, Henderson. He has five restaurants within 25 miles of each other in the state’s Golden Triangle.
“They’re all busy all the time,” Martinez said. “People just love the thing.”
Carpenter said his son one day asked to take him and his wife to eat at Tia Juanita’s in Henderson.
“I thought, ‘Lord have mercy. Who goes to Henderson to eat dinner?’ “
They went, though, and Carpenter noticed immediately that the parking lot was packed.
“When I got into the actual building, I was floored by the decor,” Carpenter said. “You’ve got everything from Superman to Betty Boop on the same wall. It looks like someone that decorated one of the original Chili’s that went on steroids. It spent 15 or 20 minutes looking at the antiques and parts and pieces. It looks like it was all designed together, and it’s got a lot of throwback furniture. It’s just a unique thing.”
Then he saw oysters being chargrilled out in the open, and 23 margarita machines, a wall full of them, sitting in the dining room.
“We finally got seated and ... the service was good and the food was outstanding,” Carpenter said. “Henderson lucked out.”
While he was there, he also connected with one of the employees and left him one of his City Council business cards. He told the employee, “If you talk to the owners ... we really need to bring one of these to Longview, and I’m going to help anyway I can.”
A few days later, Martinez called him.
Martinez already had Longview on his radar. He also said locations in Mount Pleasant and Tyler also are possible in the future. Carpenter told him about the Johnny Cace’s building and who owns it now. (Dr. Christopher Ihionkhan purchased the building after it closed.)
Martinez listened and said he’d call Carpenter back. And he did, the next day, Carpenter said, recalling that Martinez said, “We’re in.” Martinez recalled thinking, “That would be cool to get in Johnny Cace’s.”
Carpenter said he helped connect Ihionkhan and Martinez.
The Johnny Cace’s building is more than 14,000 square feet. The building will need work because it’s been vacant for about seven years. People have been staying in the building, Martinez said, and the copper wire has been stripped out of the structure.
“It’s a large building, which we like,” Martinez said.
Tia Juanita’s menu items include: “starters” such as chips and queso, alligator bites, shrimp cocktails and Cajun fried ribs; salads; seafood or chicken sausage gumbo; oysters on the half shell and char grilled oysters; a variety of tacos, including grilled fish, shrimp or blackened gator tacos; and other “Mexicajun” dishes such as grilled boudin quesadillas and blackened seafood nachos. Doug Clothier will be the managing partner in Longview, Martinez said.
He described the restaurants’ decor as a “pop art museum type environment,” and Martinez said music — from the 50s to now — is an important part of the atmosphere.
“The whole thing is created to be recognizable,” Martinez said. “It takes you a couple of hours to see the whole thing.”
Carpenter said the restaurant chain shared figures with him that make him believe it will be a “home run for Longview” in terms of the sales tax revenues it will generate. He also said he is praying the restaurant’s investment in the old Johnny Cace’s helps East Marshall Avenue and that the project “gives some inspiration to people to help the old ‘Miles of Smiles.’ “